Niecy Nash resolves divorce with ex-husband Jay Walker

According to The Blast, the two reached an agreement and resolved the details of the division. Niecy keeps a home, Jay will keep a Ford F-150 and none will receive spousal support.
“Under the agreement, Niecy receives his home in Bell Canyon, California, a Tesla 2016 and maintains his production company, Chocolate Chick. Jay will leave with a 2011 Ford F-150 and a check for $ 184,820 for his share of a real estate sale. ”
The two announced their divorce in June 2019 in IG.
The post read:
“We believe in the beauty of the truth. I always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a beautiful trip. And as we move along separate paths now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all for your support as a couple in the last eight years. We are grateful."
Niecy and Jay were married for the first time in 2011.