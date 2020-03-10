Niecy Nash resolves divorce with ex-husband Jay Walker

Immediately after turning 50, Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker finally settled their divorce.

According to The Blast, the two reached an agreement and resolved the details of the division. Niecy keeps a home, Jay will keep a Ford F-150 and none will receive spousal support.

“Under the agreement, Niecy receives his home in Bell Canyon, California, a Tesla 2016 and maintains his production company, Chocolate Chick. Jay will leave with a 2011 Ford F-150 and a check for $ 184,820 for his share of a real estate sale. ”

The two announced their divorce in June 2019 in IG.

The post read:

“We believe in the beauty of the truth. I always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a beautiful trip. And as we move along separate paths now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all for your support as a couple in the last eight years. We are grateful."

Niecy and Jay were married for the first time in 2011.