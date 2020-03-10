NHL Salary Cap 2020-21: five teams that could benefit from greater projection

%MINIFYHTMLd732caba09d2772834b422629341567f11% %MINIFYHTMLd732caba09d2772834b422629341567f12%

The NHL vice commissioner, Bill Daly, projected last week that the salary limit for 2020-21 could increase to between $ 84 million and $ 88.2 million. The final total will depend on the NHL Players Association activating its annual escalator clause up to a maximum of five percent.

%MINIFYHTMLd732caba09d2772834b422629341567f13% %MINIFYHTMLd732caba09d2772834b422629341567f14%

James Mirtle, of Athletic, doubts that the limit will increase a lot, pointing out the players' preference to keep their annual salary cuts as low as possible. That's why they voted for an escalator of one percent last season.

%MINIFYHTMLd732caba09d2772834b422629341567f15% %MINIFYHTMLd732caba09d2772834b422629341567f16%

Other factors, such as the coronavirus and the recent fall in oil prices that affect the value of the Canadian dollar, could also influence the final figures for the salary cap next season.

However, Daly's screening had to be good news for several clubs with a cap. Here is a look at five that could benefit from a limit of $ 88.2 million.

Arizona Coyotes

Believe it or not, the Coyotes are full of space this season. With more than $ 80 million committed to 17 players next season, they don't have much room for maneuver to re-sign the unrestricted free agent broker Taylor Hall. If necessary, they can obtain $ 5,275 million in top relief by placing Marian Hossa in the long-term injury reserve. Still, a limit of $ 88.2 million could give them a decent opportunity to retain Hall if the property is willing to spend so much.

Chicago Blackhawks

The way the Blackhawks will manage with a limited salary space is almost an annual guessing game for NHL observers. They will have more than $ 72 million invested in 16 players by 2020-21, with incumbent goalkeeper Corey Crawford as an unrestricted free agent, while strikers Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome and backup Malcolm Subban are restricted free agents. Crawford's age (35) and Strome's lack of arbitration rights could keep the cost of re-signing below $ 9 million. Kubalik's impressive rookie performance and arbitration rights could raise his next salary to $ 5 million annually. A higher salary ceiling will provide the Hawks with much needed flexibility.

St. Louis Blues

With more than $ 73.7 million tied in 17 players, Stanley Cup defending champions will need every dollar they can find to keep UFA defender Alex Pietrangelo and RFA blueliner Vince Dunn in the fold. Pietrangelo will be the priority. The 30-year-old Blues captain remains an elite rearguard of the NHL, which makes him an expensive re-signing. As possibly the best potentially available player this summer, Pietrangelo could earn more than $ 9 million annually in a long-term agreement. Blues management would appreciate a limit higher than expected.

Toronto maple leaves

The Leafs have invested almost $ 77 million in 15 players by 2020-21. While all of their main players are under contract for next season, they need enough space to re-sign or replace free agents without restrictions, such as defenders Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci and the end of the Kyle Clifford check line. They are expected to separate with Barrie and Ceci, but their games will leave holes in their blue line. The more space at the top they can get, the greater their chances of addressing their defensive needs.

Winnipeg jets

Paying sharp increases in the last two years to Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine, Connor Hellebuyck and Josh Morrissey pushed the 2020-21 roster of the Jets to more than $ 73.5 million committed to 11 players. While all of their main players are signed for next season, the Jets will need every penny they can get to complete the rest of the list. A possible termination of Dustin Byfuglien's contract would release another $ 7.6 million, and a limit of $ 88.2 million would provide the Jets with more than $ 23 million. That might be enough to re-sign their affordable free agents and shore up their defensive depth. If the Byfuglien contract is not terminated or purchased, the Jets will definitely need that higher salary limit.