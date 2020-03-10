NFL announces partnership with 2K Sports – Up News Info

Players have always expected 2K Sports to re-produce NFL video games. Those wishes will come true next year.

The NFL and 2K announced on Tuesday a multi-year partnership for the games. It is the first time since 2004 that 2K has produced an NFL game.

“The league has been expanding its presence in the games and has been an important approach for us. We found it natural to revive our partnership with 2K, "said Rachel Hoagland, vice president and director of electronic games and sports for the league." We've worked with them in the past and when we sought to expand our portfolio, it made sense. "

The contract covers NFL-themed video games without simulation, which means that 2K will not produce a direct competitor for the "Madden,quot; series of Electronic Art. The NFL 2K5 title remains one of the most popular soccer games among the players of a lifetime because they anticipated their time with strategy and realism.

2K officials say they remain in the early stages of developing titles and concepts.

It could be similar to a seven-on-seven game that mimics yard or neighborhood soccer. Something similar was produced in the early 2000s by Sony and EA.

"This has taken a long time to arrive," said Jason Argent, senior vice president of strategy and sports licenses at 2K. "We are excited to get going and make some fun games."

Since the last production of an NFL game, 2K has had the biggest impact with its NBA game, which remains one of the best selling titles every year. His WWE series has also increased in popularity in recent years.

The first games with 2K NFL themes will debut in mid-2021. That should happen shortly after the debut of Sony and Microsoft's next-generation game consoles.

It remains to be seen if the 2K-NFL partnership will serve as a springboard for a deeper relationship. The league's contract with EA for simulation games is about to be renewed after the 2021 season.