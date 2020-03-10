News about coronavirus: what you need to know

Public events are being discarded

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the US UU. They are leading organizers to cancel sporting and cultural events across the country. And they have meddled in the presidential race for the first time: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled the elementary night events scheduled for Tuesday.

The organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are in talks to postpone it until fall. Austin, Texas, has canceled its annual South by Southwest festival. The rock band Pearl Jam scrapped the first leg of an upcoming tour.

"The entire live music industry is really being shaken and challenged by this," says Ben Sisario, who covers music for The Times. "It is a business model about a large number of people who come together in a small space."

The Tucson Book Festival, which generally attracts more than 100,000 people, is canceled.

Harvard, Ohio State and other universities are suspending classes in person and advancing to online teaching.

Professional football in Spain and Portugal will be played in empty stadiums for at least two weeks. The N.C.A.A. He is considering something similar for his basketball tournaments.

St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled in Boston and throughout Ireland, and Tokyo's Nakameguro district canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival.

Nursing homes say: please do not visit, it is too risky

Leaders of the nursing home industry are calling for new precautions to protect residents, including the end of social visits from family and friends.