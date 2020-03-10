News about coronavirus: what you need to know

Public events are being discarded
Concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the US UU. They are leading organizers to cancel sporting and cultural events across the country. And they have meddled in the presidential race for the first time: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled the elementary night events scheduled for Tuesday.
The organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are in talks to postpone it until fall. Austin, Texas, has canceled its annual South by Southwest festival. The rock band Pearl Jam scrapped the first leg of an upcoming tour.
"The entire live music industry is really being shaken and challenged by this," says Ben Sisario, who covers music for The Times. "It is a business model about a large number of people who come together in a small space."
-
The Tucson Book Festival, which generally attracts more than 100,000 people, is canceled.
-
Harvard, Ohio State and other universities are suspending classes in person and advancing to online teaching.
-
Professional football in Spain and Portugal will be played in empty stadiums for at least two weeks. The N.C.A.A. He is considering something similar for his basketball tournaments.
-
St. Patrick's Day parades were canceled in Boston and throughout Ireland, and Tokyo's Nakameguro district canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival.
See more canceled and postponed events here.
Nursing homes say: please do not visit, it is too risky
Leaders of the nursing home industry are calling for new precautions to protect residents, including the end of social visits from family and friends.
Receptionists should evaluate everyone (staff members, family members, contractors and government workers) for signs of illness and admit only those who are healthy and have essential businesses.
Coronavirus has been more dangerous for older adults and patients with chronic health problems, the same people residing in nursing homes. At least 18 residents of an affected facility in Kirkland, Washington, have died, and four other facilities in the Seattle region have cases.
Helpless: Seasonal flu is also a threat to nursing homes, but households can fight the flu with vaccines and antiviral medications used in a protective manner. There is still nothing like that to verify the coronavirus.
What you can do: If you have a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living center, research the center, especially the qualifications of personnel and sanitation, and Ask about the plan for a potential outbreak. If you make the difficult decision to relocate your loved one, be sure to consider all your medical and logistical needs.
Raw scenes of Italy's confinement
On the first day of restrictions at the national level on the movement and public meetings, the Italians stayed away from the streets, shops, churches and soccer fields of the country, reports our head of the Rome office, Jason Horowitz.
Some of the busiest tourist places in the country are almost deserted. "In Rome, the water cascaded down from the Trevi fountain, usually crowded," Jason wrote, "but there was no one around to see it."
Matteo Renzi, a former prime minister, told the Times that radical measures such as the government decree were needed to protect the rest of the continent.
"Today, the red zone is Italy," he said, but unless other countries also take drastic measures, soon "the red zone will be Europe."
Live under confinement: "In just two weeks, all the usual certainties are gone, ”writes an Opinion contributor from Milan. "It has been a spiritual exercise to let go. "
Hot spots
-
NY imposed a "containment area,quot; around a part of New Rochelle, the suburb of New York City with more than half of the cases reported by the state. Meeting places such as schools, houses of worship and community centers will remain closed for two weeks; National Guard troops will be sent to clean schools and deliver food to quarantined residents.
-
The first reported coronavirus death in the northeast is a 69-year-old man in New jersey.
-
The number of cases in the U.S He spent 950 on Tuesday afternoon, compared to just over 300 on Friday.
-
Spain he suspended his parliament after a member tested positive. The country has more than 1,600 cases and 35 deaths so far, the second most in Europe, after Italy.
-
One of Cyprus & # 39;The first case is a cardiac surgeon at the largest medical center in the country, Reuters reported, which stopped all admissions, outpatient visits, operations and visits. Every nation in the European Union has reported at least one case.
-
the Democratic Republic of Congo He reported his first case. Seven countries in sub-Saharan Africa have been affected by the virus.
What you can do
Steps to follow against coronavirus. This should sound familiar for now, but we will repeat it: wash your hands; stay at least six feet away from others; and check with people who are less able to prepare.
How to boost your immune system: There is no magic pill or miracle food, but you can control your stress (through meditation, for example), improve your sleeping habits, control your vitamin D levels, avoid excess alcohol and follow a healthy diet .
Do you have an upcoming cruise? You can expect more health checks and temperature controls before boarding. And if you are looking for a way out, you may be lucky: some companies are loosening their generally strict cancellation policies.
Your child's school is closed, and now what? Education may be interrupted, but that does not mean that your children have to lose, starting with predictable and consistent home routines that provide a sense of security.
What else are we following?
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the starting point of the epidemic, for the first time since the outbreak began. The visit was intended to point out that the worst of the crisis there could have happened.
-
Some members of Congress are trying to pass a bill that guarantees paid sick leave for American workers, including 14 days that could be used immediately in a public health emergency.
-
See what remote learning looks like: a photographer from The Times captured a suburb of Seattle that has moved all school classes online.
-
"Contagion," Steven Soderbergh's 2011 film about a global outbreak, "is proving to be the worst instructive scenario of our current scary," writes Wesley Morris, general critic of the Times. How close to reality is the movie? NPR verified it.
-
Some Tinder users are setting up their location in Wuhan to avoid censors of the Chinese government and talk with the locals about how life really is there, BuzzFeed reports.
-
The Food and Drug Administration said it would stop routine inspections of food, drugs and medical devices abroad until April, citing the spread of the coronavirus.
-
Cheap flights are everywhere, Vox reports, because many people are now unwilling to fly. We have answered your main travel questions.
-
The Wall Street Journal offers another reason for not liking your company's open floor plan: sneezing and coughing circulate without obstacles.
What are you doing
Cell phones are germ vehicles and difficult to clean. When we go out, we put the cell phones in a Ziploc plastic bag: the touch screen still works. When we return home, we take them out of the bag.
– Sue Stephenson, Southern California
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us an answer here, and we can include it in an upcoming newsletter.
