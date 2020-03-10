New York real estate heir Robert Durst will testify in his own defense during the murder trial – Up News Info Los Angeles

– New York royal heir defense attorney Robert Durst, who is being tried for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman, told the jury Tuesday that Durst found his old friend's body at his home in Benedict Canyon after They will kill her.

“Bob Durst didn't kill Susan Berman and he doesn't know who did it. He found his body shortly after someone had shot him in the head, ”defense attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

He said Durst was coming to visit Berman for the holidays and panicked when he found her dead.

“Bob appeared and found her dead. He panicked, ”said DeGuerin. He also told the jury that Durst wrote an anonymous "corpse note,quot; that was mailed to the Beverly Hills police to find his body.

DeGuerin's comments were part of the first day of the defense's opening statement, after the prosecution concluded its three-day opening statement on Monday. DeGuerin also told the jury that Durst will testify in his own defense during the trial.

Durst, 76, is accused of murdering Berman at his home in Benedict Canyon.

He was previously tried and acquitted for the murder of the 71-year-old tramp, Morris Black, who lived in the same small boarding house as Durst in Galveston, Texas, after he decided to hide as a mute. after the disappearance of his wife, Kathie Durst, in 1982.

Durst was tried for Black's death and dismemberment after a human hunt across the country in which he was in Pennsylvania, but a jury acquitted him of murder after agreeing with Durst's claim that he had killed Your neighbor in self-defense.

Prosecutors told the jury of eight women and four men, along with 11 alternates, that Durst killed Berman and Black to cover up information about Kathie's disappearance and that the evidence would prove that he also killed her.

DeGuerin said he and Chip Lewis, who is also on the Durst defense team, had represented Durst in the case in Galveston about 20 years ago.

"You still haven't heard the whole story," DeGuerin told the jury.

Durst's past has been detailed in the HBO documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." In the end, Durst was caught by the microphone muttering to himself: "He killed them all, of course,quot; and "There he is, they are trapped."

DeGuerin told the jury that the HBO series was "very edited,quot; and "not a documentary."

Durst has been behind bars since March 14, 2015, when he was arrested in a hotel room in New Orleans. He was charged in April with a crime of possession of a firearm.

