New York creates & # 39; containment zone & # 39; in New Rochelle, hit by coronavirus | USA News

%MINIFYHTML6a36314dc885ffdf1eb15520be5c6de211% %MINIFYHTML6a36314dc885ffdf1eb15520be5c6de212%

Schools, places of worship and large gathering places will remain closed for two weeks in a "containment area,quot; centered in the suburb of New Rochelle in New York, the heart of what appears to be the largest group of coronavirus cases of the country, the state governor. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The state will send National Guard troops to help clean the surfaces and deliver food in the area, a radius of one mile (1.6 km) around a point near a synagogue connected to some existing cases, Cuomo said.

%MINIFYHTML6a36314dc885ffdf1eb15520be5c6de213% %MINIFYHTML6a36314dc885ffdf1eb15520be5c6de214%

New Rochelle is a small city, located just north of New York City.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6a36314dc885ffdf1eb15520be5c6de215% %MINIFYHTML6a36314dc885ffdf1eb15520be5c6de216%

The state and a private health system are establishing a testing center in the area, schools will close for two weeks starting Friday and state and local officials are working to determine "large congregation facilities or meeting places,quot; that also will close.

"It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest group of cases in the country," he said at a press conference. "The numbers are rising steadily, and we need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle."

New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of 108 cases in Westchester County, of 173 statewide until Tuesday. New York City has 36 cases, while its population is more than 100 times larger than that of New Rochelle.

UPDATE: There are another 31 confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in the state of New York, with a total of 173. Westchester: 108

New York: 36

Nassau: 19

Rockland: 6

Saratoga: 2

Suffolk: 1

Ulster: 1 We continue to expect more positive cases as we test. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 10, 2020

Across the state, patients extend from Long Island to the Capital Region.

The new coronavirus that has made thousands worldwide sick only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and can sometimes be fatal.

Authorities announced Monday that newly diagnosed patients with New York's coronavirus included the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency that manages the region's main airports.