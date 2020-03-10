New details published on the Brigham incident and women

The incident on February 7 that involved a man pointing out what appeared to be a weapon to the police outside Brigham and Women's Hospital and then guiding them on a search in Brookline, it all started when a hospital security guard asked him to the suspect, Juston Root, to move his vehicle. which was in the middle of Fenwood Road, and responded by showing him the apparent firearm, according to a report recently published by the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Root was finally shot dead by authorities in Brookline. It was later discovered that his weapon was a BB gun.

%MINIFYHTMLc10acb326d84ad402f8b1b8d14a1a51311% %MINIFYHTMLc10acb326d84ad402f8b1b8d14a1a51312%

In the report, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey concludes that the use of force by the Boston police, as well as that of a state police officer who responded to the aid, was justified.

Morrissey's report examines the use of force in Brookline. District Attorney of Suffolk Rachael Rollins he said at a press conference on February 25 that his office would determine if the use of force was appropriate in Boston; That determination has not yet been published. It was revealed at that time that the hospital's valet shot during the incident was accidentally injured by a shot fired by the Boston police, although Morrisey's report indicates that as the incident took place, authorities thought Root had shot. The valet was discharged from the hospital and is recovering.

When officers responded to the scene outside the hospital that morning, Root allegedly shouted: "I am a law enforcement officer,quot; repeatedly. He then took out the replica of a firearm from an officer who responded on foot, according to the report. The officer pulled out his service weapon and ordered Root to drop his, before shooting Root and falling backwards. Then, Root began to fight with the officer on the ground, according to the report, and at one point he stood on the officer and noted what was believed to be a work weapon for the officer. The officer involved in the fight fired on Root, and another officer who responded also did so. According to the report, fifteen caps were found at the scene and Root was injured by one of the shots.

Root then took off in his vehicle and headed towards Brookline. The report indicates that a Boston police officer hit Root's vehicle with a cruise in order to stop it, but it did not work.

"The speed at which Root's vehicle was traveling accelerated considerably from Boston to Brookline, traveling at speeds estimated at more than 70 and 80 miles per hour," Morrissey wrote.

Root's vehicle, a silver Chevy Volt, struck several vehicles near the intersection of Route 9 / Hammond Street, according to the report. Three seconds before the crash, the authorities were able to determine, after examining the car's black box, that the car reached 90 mph.

What the agents found when they arrived on the scene was "multiple heavily damaged vehicles and pieces of vehicles scattered on the road," Morrissey wrote.

Root got out of the vehicle and the police reached him. The report notes that a woman saw Root and tried to help him, but police told him to stay away from him. Police repeatedly ordered Root to show his hands and throw himself on the ground, but he did not, according to the report.

"While the officers kept shouting orders for Root to show his hands and throw himself on the ground, Root instead moved his hands inside his jacket, consistent with reaching for a gun with the type of shoulder sheath he was carrying," the report says. “Multiple officers looked at the gun. More than one officer shouted "gun." Simultaneously, six officers opened fire to stop the threat. "

Morrissey's report says Root's body had 26 entry wounds from the shots; Investigators found 31 caps of the six officers who had fired.

When they were able to investigate Root's weapon, authorities discovered that it was a "semi-automatic BB gun Crosman C11 black 4.5 mm and CO2," Morrissey wrote.

When examining Root's vehicle, authorities found "two identical paintball guns, one of which had been damaged," the report says.