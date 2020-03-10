NeNe Leakes shares a wise message for his fans: read it here

NeNe Leakes shared an interesting message on his social media account. These are people who keep it real with you or not. Check it out below.

Many people told NeNe to follow his own advice.

Someone said: & # 39; Nene you along with all the other women in the Bravo franchises have sold their Souls, they do the kind of work that Michelle Obama Oprah Winfrey Maya Angelou Felicia Rashad and Debbie Allen and so many other brilliant black women that women have demolished the example they have been building for more than 50 years. "

A follower wrote this in the comments: "So, when I discover that someone is not real, I leave it. There is no time 4 falsehood & # 39; & # 39;

Someone said: "Do not set your standards to others, you will be disappointed."

One person said: "AMEN, they pretend … they better watch their surroundings of people … the ones who think it's great and have their confidence in their backs and believe,quot; NO # leave them alone. "

Another follower said: & # 39; I also saw the shadow @neneleakes, she is not a friend, never was and never will be & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; Please take your own advice with a piece of humble cake, at this point you are fighting with yourself, nobody responds.

Someone else said: "@neneleakes Wendy Williams is not your friend, stop trying to be her friend, she has no loyalty to anyone other than her bank account."

A fan told NeNe that ‘You showed a lot of class in yesterday's episode, Mrs. NeNe! Some people may not always live up to the circumstances! You are fine with me, honey!

Apart from this, NeNe showed love to Porsha Williams recently and surprised fans with this.

Porsha shared a couple of photos on her social media account where she is with her mother, Diane, and her baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley. The photos are a setback to the Greece holidays of the RHOA ladies.

NeNe jumped into the comments section to show Porsha and her family some love.

Did you watch the most recent episode of RHOA?



