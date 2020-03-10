NeNe Leakes offered his gratitude to the cosmopolitan while wearing an outfit from his Swagg store

NeNe Leakes visited Cosmopolitan, and made sure to offer his gratitude on social networks. Many fans loved her outfit, which, by the way, was from her Swagg Boutique.

It is also worth mentioning that the last episode of RHOA surprised fans in more ways than one. In addition to watching the aftermath of the Black Man’s Lab event, viewers saw Nene Leakes extend an olive branch to Kenya Moore.

Anyway, here are the photos of Nemo's Cosmo:

‘Thank you, @cosmopolitan, for the fun time. Outfit: @swaggboutiqueatl #distressjeaneverything, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: ‘Yes, for all blacks 🔥😍. NO white v-neck ", and another follower posted this:" It looks good, Mrs. Leakes! Come with the glo😍. ’

A fan said: ciendo Looking beautiful as always. that was a beautiful dress that they put on the show last night when everyone was having dinner. "

Another follower begged NeNe not to leave the RHOA series: "Do not leave the housewives please !!!! The show is NOTHING without The HBIC 🤎 'and someone else praised it:" You can say whatever you want , but her sister remains RESERVED AND OCCUPIED. "

A follower said: ‘My favorite television aunt … @nene leaves you so real that it hurts her feelings. They don't know what to do, "and a fan told NeNe that they are proud of her:" I'm very proud of you @nene leaves you tired and really showed that now everyone, even me, can go back to your queen – beautiful photo. & # 39;

Someone said: "You are my favorite in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and do not leave the program because you are my favorite and how is your friendship with the rest of the girls."

One commenter published this: ‘Queen Leaks In The Mf Building. You better press it. Happy Monday Love. "

Ad

Many fans told NeNe that if she leaves RHOA, they won't even be looking at her anymore.



Post views:

0 0