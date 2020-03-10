NeNe Leakes hits Kenya Moore and Marc Daly – He says he doesn't like the RHOA star!

%MINIFYHTML8236ea7252e83db4290fc965cf90898c11% %MINIFYHTML8236ea7252e83db4290fc965cf90898c12%

NeNe Leakes is obviously not a fan of Kenyan Moore's husband, Marc Daly, and she didn't hesitate to make it very clear! Right after the man showed quite controversial behavior during an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe is discrediting the man from Kenya. This is what she had to say!

While chatting with Essence magazine, Leakes also shared his thoughts on the couple's relationship!

That said, he told the media that "I think (Dal Daly) doesn't like Kenya." I'm clear about that. "

In light of her cold behavior towards her in her fundraiser, it is no surprise that she thinks that.

NeNe continued adding that "I also think he was faithful to who he was that night … it didn't work out well on camera." He is not a cameraman … He is not in a program like us; We really are in the program. Husbands are not on the show so often. "

During that recent episode, Marc organized a fundraiser aimed at elevating African-American men.

However, the positive intentions were quickly overshadowed by the fact that he seemed cold and even rude to his wife at the time.

Kenya helped a lot with the event and yet the fans quickly realized that he didn't even recognize her once in his speech, and thanked him for the valuable contribution to the cause.

Not only that, but he was also surprised yelling at the producers, in addition to not welcoming his host, Mike Hill, who is Cynthia Bailey's fiancee.

Husbands don't know some of the things they (housewives) know. We know we have a hot microphone on. You know what I'm talking? I know that if I'm going to get into the producer's face while I'm still using the microphone, even if the cameras turn off, my microphone is still on, "said NeNe.



