NeNe Leakes addresses the time when Gregg Leakes was talking to one of his former employees through Facetime: watch the video

NeNe Leakes addressed the time when Gregg Leakes was talking to one of his former employees through Facetime. She said he did this because he was saying he did it because NeNe was never around to talk.

Someone said: "I feel that she is really misunderstood. She is not afraid to show the human moments that make people not like her."

One follower posted this: "That's because she is too busy worrying about Kendra and her marriage than her own," and one follower wrote: "NENE looks like that guy who sings the song,quot; Humpty hump. "

An enemy hated NeNe and said: Ne NeNe loves to play the victim! I can't with her & # 39; & # 39; and someone else posted this: & # 39; & # 39; I can't blame Gregg, Nene is getting too big for his boots and nose & # 39; & # 39; I'm not a fan of her & # 39; & # 39 ;.

A follower said: "Well, they always try to find someone else to blame for not being new,quot; and "another fan posted:" Men always start screaming when they know they are wrong hahaha. "

One person said this to NeNe: "And here you were yelling at Kenya, and you're in the greenhouse,quot; and someone else said: "Let men blame us for everything !!!"

Someone said this about Gregg: Solo Just because of their reaction, they did so much more than FaceTime !! And that beep was his text message making sure they had the right story. "

One commenter said: "Let's talk about how you wanted to quit while suffering from cancer." "Let's talk about that, no, no."

Someone else was very curious about this: ‘I wonder if I should share this story. It seems that this young woman can use some of this information to sue Gregg and Nene. You can simply state that, since Gregg was the boss's husband … he felt he had to consent to keep his job. "

Ad

Apart from this, NeNe shared a wise message for his fans.



Post views:

0 0