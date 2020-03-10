Neil Diamond gets permanent ovation for return to the stage two years after retirement

%MINIFYHTMLa014211c304b19a213c48b819f0ce64a11% %MINIFYHTMLa014211c304b19a213c48b819f0ce64a12%

WENN / Judy Eddy

After moving away from music due to Parkinson's disease, the creator of hits & # 39; Sweet Caroline & # 39; performs some of his best hits at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala in Las Vegas.

Up News Info –

Neil Diamond He excited fans when he took the stage at a charity gala in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7, more than two years after he retired due to Parkinson's disease.

Successful creator "Sweet Caroline" moved away from music in 2017 after being diagnosed with the condition, which has symptoms that include decreased mobility and difficulty speaking.

%MINIFYHTMLa014211c304b19a213c48b819f0ce64a13% %MINIFYHTMLa014211c304b19a213c48b819f0ce64a14%

However, the famous musician performed seven of his greatest hits when he took the stage at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and fans treated the star with a big ovation to the go out. on stage wearing one of their bright trademark jackets.

%MINIFYHTMLa014211c304b19a213c48b819f0ce64a15% %MINIFYHTMLa014211c304b19a213c48b819f0ce64a16%

Jimmy Kimmel He introduced the star and informed him that the city of Las Vegas had crowned on March 7 as Neil Diamond Day. The singer replied: "Who gives a shit?", As members of the audience, including the "Cheers" star Kelsey Grammer Y Derek Hough burst out laughing.

Neil, 79, began his set with the words "Hello again" from his hit song of the same name, before performing "Cracklin & # 39; Rose", "Love on the Rocks", "Forever in Blue Jeans" , "September Morning" and "I Am I Said". He finished the show with his anthem "Sweet Caroline".

<br />

After bowing and greeting the audience, he added: "God bless us; each and every one of us."

<br />

Chris Isaak, Billy Ray Cyrus Y Toni Braxton They were among the stars that honored Neil during the show, delivering performances of some of his greatest hits.