Ne-Yo talks about breaking up with Crystal Smith: & # 39; There's no beef & # 39;

Ne-Yo is the last celebrity to go through Joe Budden's Revolt program, Pull Up Season, and during the interview, he spoke candidly about his separation from the separated wife, Crystal Smith.

The couple cut him on his track, "Pinky Ring," and when Joe revealed that Cyn Santana refused to return his ring until he got involved in court, he was courtesy of his ex.

"She has never been so petty," he said. "She has never been as petty as that. That's not her."

And as to why his marriage failed?

"Without incriminating myself, without incriminating it and without putting any negative connotation on this, I will say that none of us was exactly who we needed to be for this to last, and that's why it was not so," he said. "I own mine, she owns hers, and the craziest thing is that there is no beef, there is no animosity, there is no love in the end because we both understand that."

He also stated that he left for the sake of his children. Despite the breakup, Ne-Yo seems hopeful about the future.

"I am not miserable at all. I am in a great space," he said. "There is nothing miserable in realizing what works for you and what doesn't. There is nothing wrong with that. It doesn't have to be something terrible. It doesn't have to be something bad. It's nothing bad. It has to be something sad. I prefer to stay on the positive side of the energy. We know that both exist, and you must recognize the negative, but you don't have to stop. "