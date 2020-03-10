NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS restrict access to the locker room amid concerns about the coronavirus | NBA News

The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday by the night.

The leagues said they made the decision after consulting with infectious disease and public health experts. The NBA, in a call with the teams on Monday, emphasized that the measure is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.

The statement, in part, read: "Given the problems that may be associated with close contact in the pre-game and post-game setup, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential team employees and equipment facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained at designated locations outside the locker room and clubhouse. "

The changes, which according to the leagues are temporary, will begin on Tuesday, although some NHL teams started using them last weekend. The NBA said that interviews with players would continue in different environments, emphasizing a 6-8 foot gap between reporters and interviewees.

It is not clear how long the new policies will last.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

Image:

Enes Kanter works in the position against Charlotte



"The roses are red, the violets are blue. Wash your hands! WASH YOUR HANDS!" Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, there is already a clear sense of the new normal in the United States.

The Miami Heat held its annual gala at a theater in Miami Beach on Monday night, although a little different than usual. The three trophies of the NBA team championship were near the entrance, with someone waiting with a bottle of hand sanitizer. And to the guests, when they arrived, some attendees offered champagne and other hand sanitizers.

"Until the league says something else, we are as always with great caution and prevention to make sure everyone is safe," Heat president Pat Riley said Monday night. "But also, educating them so they have to do the same."

After making calls with the team's medical staff on Monday night, NBA league officials will speak with the team owners on Wednesday to discuss the next steps. The NBA told teams last week to prepare for the possibility of playing in empty arenas, something that the most important star of the game, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, insists he doesn't want to see.

Image:

Miami Heat president Pat Riley addresses the crowd



"I doubt that will happen," Riley said. "But you have to be prepared."

MLB officials, such as the NBA, held a conference call with its 30 franchises on Monday to discuss the new policies. The four leagues and the NFL, which has been involved in the talks but is not part of this policy since there are currently no teams practicing, are collecting information from the CDC and Canadian health officials, even when the situation changes almost in one hour. -per hour.

"We are regularly transmitting the guidance of these experts to clubs, players and staff regarding prevention, good hygiene practices and the latest travel-related recommendations," MLB said in a statement. "We continue to monitor developments and we will adjust as necessary. While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled."

More than 113,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the disease and more than 3,900 people with the virus have died, most of them in China. More than 62,000 people have already recovered.

The virus has infected 600 people in the United States, including the director of the agency that manages airports in New York and New Jersey. At least 26 people have died, including 18 in the state of Washington.

The Association of Pro Basketball Writers responded quickly to the announcement of the leagues by saying that their membership believes that the safety of fans, players, team employees, arena workers and the media that cover the league should be protected.

"Our thoughts are with all the people who have already been negatively affected by the virus. Therefore, we understand the NBA's decision to temporarily close the locker room to all but the players and the essential team personnel with the promise of NBA that once the coronavirus crisis subsides, the league will restore full access to journalists covering the league. "

Some NCAA Division III men's basketball games last weekend were played without crowds due to concerns about the virus. At least one series of college hockey playoffs next weekend in Troy, New York, between RPI and Harvard will also be played without fans.