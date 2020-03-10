NBA CBA vote: track the players who vote & # 39; yes & # 39; and & # 39; no & # 39;

The NFLPA announced on Thursday that it sent ballots to each NFL player who was a member who paid fees in the 2019 season to present their vote on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

%MINIFYHTML742f4db39bcb9e82495e3194201a6f2f11% %MINIFYHTML742f4db39bcb9e82495e3194201a6f2f12%

(If interested, the full 456-page CBA can be read online here).

The proposed CBA has been made public for a while now, and we have already seen some big names step up and say something. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt was among many who said that players should vote not in the agreement. But with the vote now officially on the move, we will try to keep track of what the NFL players say about the deal.

Several high profile athletes have said to vote no, which they will see next. But there is a mostly silent group of smaller players who can end up voting yes. Former NFL player and current analyst Geoff Schwartz says he believes that the proposed CBA will pass.

Below, you will find the public votes of the players, with some explaining why They decided to vote as they did.

Voting for players will be open for a full week. This means that the voting ends on Thursday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ITS T. Although some players, such as those listed below, have chosen to make their votes known, the NFLPA will ensure that each vote is private.

NFL CBA vote: what players say

Eric Reid

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick: "I will vote yes to CBA … The possible gains that we could obtain from a work stoppage do not justify the risk we would assume by rejecting this proposal." A thoughtful and reasoned explanation here: pic.twitter.com/SeSOf7OSz4 – Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) March 6, 2020

Joe mixon

Coming from a person who has never smoked, I care less. Everyone runs away from the fact that it is not right with this new BS CBA. Focus on being a runner and 17 weeks is no joke. https://t.co/xIPOo6ilow – ⚡️Primetime !!! ⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) March 5, 2020

Douglas Middleton

Johnny Hekker

My partner @NFLPA members,

Please vote because you believe in your position. Inform yourself and do not vote blindly because someone tweeted for you to vote a certain way. This process depends on our being informed. The implications in both directions are enormous. – Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 6, 2020

Zach banner

Boys like @MaurkicePouncey Those who disagree with this are also correct in their own way. They want players to have better advantages because we really win the money. I promise to educate myself to negotiate one day the dreams you have about the future of the league! – Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) March 6, 2020

Tyler Lockett

Corey Peters

I voted not for the proposed CBA. For a league that has preached player safety, adding additional games is hypocritical. Although there are positive aspects to the agreement, it doesn't go far enough to win my support, especially when it comes to the off-season calendar. – Corey M. Peters (@ CoreyPeters91) March 5, 2020

I have been very impressed by the players' representatives and the passion they have brought along these discussions. Thanks to the Executive Committee for all the hard work they put into this proposal. – Corey M. Peters (@ CoreyPeters91) March 5, 2020

Kenyan Draco

Anthony Barr

Cameron Jordan

Hmmm … new heights have been reached, I think some basic elements have definitely been met. I understand that we have come a long way and if there was another amendment or 2 in terms of medical care and another additional place on the list or 2 went through wk17 It would probably be an opportunity … but I will approve it. – cameron jordan (@ camjordan94) March 5, 2020

Earl mitchell

All this CBA talk, I wish that with an additional game there was an additional week of rest. This game is extremely damaging to our bodies and could use additional recovery since it could still shorten our careers. – MadeTexas Made 🤘🏾 (@ EarlMitchell90) March 5, 2020

Kenny Vaccaro

Casey Hayward

They want us to vote yes to smoke hahaha. We will lose billions when the new television deal arrives and we still have to play more games. Oh aight https://t.co/UbIsJd0DzS – Casey Hayward (@ show_case29) March 5, 2020

Eric Ebron

Chris Baker

Sam Acho

Chase Daniel

Kenny Stills

Maurkice Pouncey

Yes, I know and that's why I will always vote no! Send this to the players who voted yes! https://t.co/QxhXoBXHU4 – Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) March 5, 2020

Todd Gurley

Aaron Donald

Stefon Diggs

Jake McQuaide

Chris Harris

I have to vote not in that CBA – Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 5, 2020

Derek Wolfe

That is an absolute NO on my part in the new CBA. Shit deal. – Derek Wolfe (@ Derek_Wolfe95) March 5, 2020

Akeem Spence

Kayvon Webster

Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison

Lane taylor

Devon Kennard

Russell Wilson

the @NBA Y @MLB They are doing well.

The players come first. EVERYBODY @NFL The players deserve the same. We should not rush the next 10 YEARS to the satisfaction of today. Vote NO. – Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

Aaron Rodgers

Richard Sherman

The health and well-being of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price I can put for that and that is why I voted No. I respect the Men who have been part of this discussion and defended their costumes. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9 – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) February 26, 2020

J.J. Watt

Alshon Jeffery

Allen Robinson

Michael Thomas

George Iloka

Any agreement that is not a 50/50 division and a lifetime health insurance for players is a victory for the owners. Especially when they ask for 17 games. – George Iloka (@George_iloka) February 21, 2020

Rich ohrnberger

The NFL promotes & # 39; player safety & # 39; … but should players risk the brain and body for a maximum of $ 250K for a 17th game? Ok … of course … the owners should only earn $ 250K as well, the rest of the proceeds should go to lifelong medical care for players and the financing of post-race benefits. – Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 21, 2020

Davis Davis

Quandre Diggs