NBA CBA: Deadline to vote on new deferred collective agreement | NFL news







NFL players will have two additional days to vote on the new collective bargaining agreement, as confirmed by the League Players Association.

The NFLPA on Monday moved the deadline to vote on the proposed CBA from Thursday night on Saturday night.

The change of deadline was approved by a vote of the board of 32 members of player representatives.

"Each vote is important and we encourage all players to review the materials sent by email to make an informed decision," the NFLPA said in a statement.

A "yes,quot; from a simple majority of the players in the union would bring to the NFL 11 years of unprecedented work peace.

The union also decided not to allow players who already submitted their ballots in the proposed CBA to change their votes. According to ESPN.com, representatives of the team players discussed the possibility of allowing voting changes, but spoke out against them at their meeting Monday in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung would have accused the NFLPA of unfair labor practices

Also on Monday, the New York Times Reported veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung accused the NFLPA of unfair labor practices in a presentation presented to the National Labor Relations Board.

Okung, one of the four candidates in the vote for the NFLPA president to be held on Tuesday, has been an active opponent of the proposed CBA. His presentation of the NLRB accuses the NFLPA of negotiating the agreement with the owners in bad faith.

He maintains that the NFLPA executive director, DeMaurice Smith, violated the union's rules by forcing a vote on the proposal on the opposition of the executive committee.

Union spokesman George Atallah said the times The NFLPA could not comment immediately because it had not yet seen the presentation.

According to the times, the NLRB generally needs a few weeks to conduct an investigation into the indictment. If it is determined that litigation is justified, that could take months.

In a widely reported exchange last week, Okung would be switched from the Chargers to the Carolina Panthers in an agreement that would send guard Trai Turner to Los Angeles. The exchange cannot be completed until the new commercial year of the league begins on March 18.

Among the central points in the new CBA debate among the players is the addition of a 17th regular season game that begins in 2021, which Smith implied was linked to the reduction of the preseason from four games per team to three.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of those who has criticized the new CBA

The NFL player representatives voted 17-14-1 to approve the agreement in the NFL Scouting Combine, clearing the way for the full union vote.

While superstars that have reached $ 100 million in payments like Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt criticized the proposed pact, several player representatives indicated that the agreement serves the majority of the union in multiple ways. That includes the addition of downtime in the low season, as well as immediate increases for those earning minimum wages or close to the NFL.

There is also additional money reserved for practice squad players and the expansion of play day lists, which will be linked to higher salaries for those added or activated on game day.

The playoffs would be extended from 12 to 14 teams according to the proposal. Under the proposal, players would also receive a higher percentage of income, which would increase from 47% to 48% and reach 48.5%. During the term of the agreement, the increase is expected to be a total of $ 5 billion in extra payment for players.