NASCAR Off to Quick Start – Up News Info Detroit

The first month occupied for NASCAR came to an end with a three-run swing on the west coast marked by a surprise appearance of the injured pilot Ryan Newman and a successful preview of the rules pack that will be decided by this year's Cup champion.

Attention has been given to the sport since Newman's terrible accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500 last month raised questions about the safety of the sport and the sanity of its competitors.

What initially seemed to be NASCAR's first fatality in a Cup race since Dale Earnhardt was killed on the Daytona 500 in 2001, was what Newman called "a miracle." He left a Florida hospital less than 48 hours later and made the walk to Phoenix last weekend to support his Roush Fenway Racing team.

The Newman clash brought new eyes to the series and presented an opportunity to launch the stories that will follow NASCAR in November. The most important thing was Sunday's action at Phoenix Raceway, which will host the championship for the first time. A new rule package introduced last season ruined the short track races and the repetition in Phoenix last year forced the problem for NASCAR.

With a new place ready to host the race for the championship, NASCAR could not afford a mediocre affair. The series reduced the size of the rear wing, Goodyear worked on an improved tire and the traction compound that is normally applied to race surfaces was altered. It was a much more entertaining race won by Joey Logano, who recovered after falling to 18 at a failed pit stop.

"I think everyone in this facility gave a sigh of relief," Logano said. "Even if we didn't win, I would have said it was a great race."

Logano won for the second time in four races, as he benefits from a major offseason break in Team Penske. The three Penske drivers exchanged team leaders and Logano got Paul Wolfe, who won a championship with Brad Keselowski. The couple already has two victories in the Cup, a guaranteed place in the playoffs and a victory in a Daytona qualifying race.

Ryan Blaney also seemed to do quite well in the exchange. He had the chance to win the first three races of the season, including finishing second behind Denny Hamlin in the second closest final in the history of the Daytona 500.

It was Blaney's contact that caused Newman's clash, but they both recovered, and Blaney went to Phoenix as the Cup Series points leader. He became the first driver on a long list of free agents to take off. its market name, signing an extension to stay with Penske for another three years.

Keselowski has not seen the same benefits of the Penske shake. His best chance of winning a victory was Sunday in Phoenix when he failed to pit to take a late lead, but his worn out tires did not hold and he had to leave the track position to stop before overtime. He finished 11th after leading 82 laps. The 2012 NASCAR champion is a free agent who has not started serious contract talks with Penske; A market exchange rate and its own performance will determine what type of agreement it will end with.

Hendrick Motorsports will have at least one opening at the end of the year when Jimmie Johnson stops participating in NASCAR races full time, and Keselowski can try the market for a chance at the No. 48 Chevrolet with his former team. But Hendrick got a break two races ago when Alex Bowman, another free agent, won in California to prove he wants to keep his seat. If Rick Hendrick can reach an agreement with Bowman and limit his job offers to number 48, he may not need to spend money on a veteran like Keselowski.

Hendrick is also helped by an apparent improvement in the Camaro that Chevrolet teams are driving this season. Released in 2018, the car was simply not competitive, and Chevy has failed to put a driver in the final round of the championship in the past two years.

Bowman gave Chevrolet a victory in only the third race of the season (took 10 races last season) and showed that Camaro's modifications have given Chevy teams the chance to compete. It is more obvious to Johnson, the seven-time champion who had consecutive results among the top seven in the West. His fifth place in Las Vegas was his first top 5 since Daytona last July.

It is not clear if there is a fall in Joe Gibbs Racing or others have simply closed the gap. Gibbs drivers won a record of 19 of 36 races last season and the championship, but Hamlin's victory at Daytona is the only victory so far for the Toyota group.

