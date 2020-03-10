NASA's research center tells employees to work from home after one is positive for coronavirus – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML4bc7363b2f1224689ef91c9d5e36906611% %MINIFYHTML4bc7363b2f1224689ef91c9d5e36906612%

The NASA Ames Research Center in California said Sunday night that it would make its employees work from home until further notice after one tested positive for coronavirus.

The agency said it received confirmation on Sunday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"We believe that exposure in the center has been limited, but as a precaution … the Ames Research Center will temporarily go into a mandatory teleworking state until further notice," the agency said in a statement.

More guidance will be provided to employees who do not have equipment to work from home or who work in laboratories or other facilities that require similar technical equipment, according to the statement.

Only essential personnel will have access to the facilities to safeguard the life, property and critical functions of the mission, a CBS News affiliate reported.

The facility, located at Moffett Field in California, is one of NASA's ten field centers. Performs research and development in aeronautics, exploration technology and science.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus had increased to 114 statewide in California as of Sunday, including two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise that tested positive two days earlier.

Worldwide, more than 110,000 people have been infected by the virus and more than 3,800 have died, according to a Reuters government count.

