My volleyball coach won't let me play unless I shave my armpits and legs – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I'm a girl in my third year of high school, and the volleyball coach doesn't let me compete until I shave my armpits and legs (our uniforms are tank tops and shorts).

I don't want to be forced into something that I feel is completely unnecessary. Is this discrimination? Is there anything I can do? I really want to play volleyball!

– Hair today, gone tomorrow

Dear Gone: If your coach also insisted that male volleyball or basketball players should shave their armpits and legs, then this may not qualify as discrimination.

I shared his letter with Lenora Lapidus, director of the Women's Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, who replied: "This is clearly gender discrimination, based on stereotypes of what girls and women should look like." Lapidus would like to remind his coach that Title IX prohibits discrimination in any institution that receives federal funds.

Lapidus suggests that you start talking to the coach. “Try to solve it at school. It seems something they should talk about because this is quite clear. "

If your coach insists on this shaving rule, take it to the principal.

I hope you defend your right not to be forced to shave.

November 2010

Dear Amy: I have an older brother. He and I are close. I usually go out with him and his friends. They are all teenagers. His friends are very kind, but when we are at school, they sometimes ignore me when they see me. I feel confused about why they act like this.

Every time we go out and do things together, they talk to me, but when we're at school, it's like I'm invisible. What is wrong with me? Is something wrong with you?

confused

Dear Confused: There is nothing wrong with you, and there is nothing wrong with them. They are being exceptionally normal. They have temporary family blindness beginning in adolescence. They are going through a phase.

Your behavior is not personal. Do you probably notice that your brother also ignores your parents when they are together in public?

In short: sometimes it is not fun to be related to a teenager.

April 2010

Dear Amy: I am a secretary in your middle school. The other secretary and I have noticed an alarming trend: the children of the cell phone generation do not know how to use a landline!

Students cannot use their cell phones during school hours, but they can use the office phones to call home. This is what worries us: they don't listen to the dial tone. They don't know how to dial one before the area code and the number. They don't know their home number or a father's cell phone number, because they are used to scrolling through their cell phone to find it.

Parents should review this with their children.

– School secretary

Dear Secretary: I appreciate your suggestion, and so, parents, take a break from the other challenging parenting problems: "sexual conversation,quot;, "drug conversation,quot;, "online predators,quot; conversation, and show your children how to use a landline.

Most importantly, make sure that children know and memorize all family phone numbers, which means they should memorize a series of cell phone numbers. This is vital

After this "old school,quot; technology lesson, you can present to these school children the mysteries of the old Selectric typewriter: Children! It is a keyboard and a printer in one!

October 2010

Dear Amy: I agree that memorizing important phone numbers and knowing how to dial a landline are good skills. I would add one more: when my daughters flew as unaccompanied minors, I bought them a phone card and taught them how to use a public telephone and how to make a collect call. They are unique in their peer group to even know that there is something called a public telephone.

– Ludita companion

Dear Luddite: Now that your children know how to use a public telephone, I wish them luck to find one, so you should also train your children on how to discern how to find an adult to help them, if they are in trouble. To quote one of my heroes, Fred Rogers, "Find the helpers."

October 2010

