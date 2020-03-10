My volleyball coach won't let me play unless I shave my armpits and legs – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Readers: Every year I move away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. Today's compilation addresses questions related to teenagers. I will return in two weeks with new columns.

Dear Amy: I'm a girl in my third year of high school, and the volleyball coach doesn't let me compete until I shave my armpits and legs (our uniforms are tank tops and shorts).

I don't want to be forced into something that I feel is completely unnecessary. Is this discrimination? Is there anything I can do? I really want to play volleyball!

– Hair today, gone tomorrow

Dear Gone: If your coach also insisted that male volleyball or basketball players should shave their armpits and legs, then this may not qualify as discrimination.

I shared his letter with Lenora Lapidus, director of the Women's Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, who replied: "This is clearly gender discrimination, based on stereotypes of what girls and women should look like." Lapidus would like to remind his coach that Title IX prohibits discrimination in any institution that receives federal funds.

Lapidus suggests that you start talking to the coach. “Try to solve it at school. It seems something they should talk about because this is quite clear. "

If your coach insists on this shaving rule, take it to the principal.

I hope you defend your right not to be forced to shave.

November 2010

Dear Amy: I have an older brother. He and I are close. I usually go out with him and his friends. They are all teenagers. His friends are very kind, but when we are at school, they sometimes ignore me when they see me. I feel confused about why they act like this.

