Mukesh Ambani is no longer the richest man in Asia: 10 things you should know

It has been a "bloodbath,quot;, so to speak, in stock markets around the world. Either India or USA UU., Stock prices have plummeted due to the coronavirus and fluctuations in crude oil prices. A man who has received a great blow is Dependence President of the Mukesh Ambani industry. The president of Reliance Industries, according to a Bloomberg report, is no longer the richest man in Asia. Here are 10 things you should know Mukesh Ambani Not being the richest man in Asia: