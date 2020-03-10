MSNBC guest dragged in to please Meghan Markle to & # 39; Trailer Trash & # 39; after the final actual appearance

WENN / Phil Lewis

Earlier in the interview, Victoria Mather also criticizes Markle, saying she doesn't want to stay in the royal family because she doesn't want to be the "second best" for sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Meghan markle and Prince Harry recently made his last appearance as royals and that, as expected, was covered in the media with MSNBC Live as one of them. The network introduced a British journalist, Victoria Mather, as a guest, who then provoked outrage over her comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

When asked about the final official commitments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Mather said: "I think what really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, whom many people consider alone, you know, five Clicks of the trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen. " She, however, gave no examples of the alleged "disrespect" Markle made to Elizabeth Queen II.

"And the queen is the most respected person, the most respected woman, in the world," Mather added. Seeming stunned by the comments, the show's host, Lindsey Reiser, quickly finished the interview.

People were enraged after the interview clip went viral. "What did I just hear? The racist #VictoriaMather just said that Meghan Markle was five clicks from the trailer's trash. @VanityFair, is it who you want to represent your brand?" If someone is trailer trash, it's YOU @mather_victoria, "added another fan.

Someone also urged MSNBC not to bring Mather back as a guest. "You owe a sincere apology to your audience and Meghan Markle for even allowing Victoria Mather to offer her racism [protected by email] … she needs to be fired," another criticized. Another comment read: "Thank you for being at Victoria Mather MSNBC's office in London this morning. The interview was a COMPLETE validation. Meghan and Harry made the right decision to leave Royal Family. Ms. Mather needs to retire because she has a terminal illness. of vitriol. His comments were evil. "

Earlier in the interview, Mather also criticized Markle, saying that the "Hollywood celebrity" didn't want to stay in the royal family because she didn't want to be the "second best" for sister-in-law Kate Middleton. "I don't think Meghan Markle wanted to spend the rest of her life looking at Kate Middleton's back while sitting in the second row in front of the future queen. I don't think she wanted to, she didn't want to be the second best," she said.

Mather also claimed that Markle gave Middleton "a knife for Christmas," before adding while laughing: "What is something, right?"

This is not the first time Mather calls Markle "trailer trash." He previously wrote in an article for Air Mail, "Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, which led her to be unpleasantly trolled as towing trash." Also, she called the old one "Suits"Actress the" Duchess of Excess "in the same article.