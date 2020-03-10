Most twin city events continue despite COVID-19 concerns – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's spring break season and the holiday bags are full. Despite the many concerns about COVID-19, families are still focused on fun in the sun.

"To be totally honest, we were still planning to arrive until Friday of last week," Jamie Bell said.

Bell and his family were considering a Caribbean cruise, but instead they will head to Disney World. Although you still expect it to be full, there is no risk of getting stuck on the coast.

"Now, with the change of plans for our cruise, we're going to enjoy a week in the sun and maybe travel to Harry Potter or Disney while we're in Florida," Bell said.

But many local travel agents say the demand is softening as customers get cold. Sun Country Airlines will reduce service to 14 destinations in April.

Meanwhile, a religious conference canceled next month at the Hilton Minneapolis will keep 2,300 guests at home.

"37,000 make a living from travel and tourism," said Meet Minneapolis CEO Melvin Tennant.

Between March and the end of May, the Minneapolis Convention Center has 140 events reserved. To date, none has canceled.

"Our industry is very tough, we have been through things before and I think our travel industry will continue to prosper even though we have been through this difficult time," said Tennant.

With the possibility of canceling major sporting events, Sunday's Timberwolves game was played before a full. And from March 19 to 22, the NCAA Division One Wrestling Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium will go as planned.