MLB coronavirus restrictions are probably only the first pivot of business as usual

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The first day of the new restrictions of the MLB media, established on Tuesday in coordination with the NBA, NHL and MLS to calm fears about the growing situation of the coronavirus, the recipient Nationals Kurt Suzuki sat at a table in the windy courtyard behind his team's clubhouse instead of in front of his locker for an interview with Sporting News. The space of a square table separated the two.

About an hour earlier, Ryan Zimmerman met with a National hit writer in the television interview room, and shortly after that began, Andrew Stevenson spoke with another beat reporter in an empty office. After Zimmerman finished, rookie Luis Garcia met with a third-rate writer in the TV room.

"Honestly, I really enjoy talking with all of you," Nationals manager Davey Martinez said from his normal spot in that same windy yard. "It's really good. But MLB is taking all precautions, and not just MLB, but everyone. It's there, it's happening and everyone tries to be very cautious."

This is life in the new configuration. Access to the clubhouse for the media has temporarily gone as the leagues discover how to balance health and safety concerns, while protecting themselves against unnecessary exaggerated reactions as officials manage how the virus is affecting U.S. In some cases, like here at the Nationals camp, it feels a bit like a show, doing something worthy of a headline without really having any impact, considering that there were a total of six reporters and a cameraman present. But that is not really the point.

This new development, which was announced in an email sent by MLB at 7:17 p.m. ET on Monday night, marks the last change. The second half of the email talked about restrictions on access to the clubhouse, but the first half is what is relevant to the following:

“The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of paramount importance to us. We have continuously engaged with a wide range of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to obtain the latest information. We regularly convey the guidance of these experts to clubs, players and staff regarding prevention, good hygiene practices and the latest travel-related recommendations. We continue to monitor developments and adjust as necessary. While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled. "

Yes, that part of "our current intention,quot; is key. It is almost certain that it will not be the latest development for baseball or other sports in North America. Surely there will be more substantial and dramatic changes on the horizon, developments that have nothing to do with access to the media.

The annual Indian Wells tennis tournament, the BNP Paribas Open, is known as the fifth largest in tennis circles. It has been canceled. That's in California, which is also where Santa Clara County banned all public gatherings of more than 1,000 people until the end of March, which means that the San Jose Sharks have to decide what to do with their three home hockey games this month. Will they play in front of an empty area? Don't you play the games?

And this news just came out this morning.

The more events that are canceled or played against empty arenas, the easier it is for the next team / league to do the same.

And maybe that's a good thing. There is still so much that we do not know what kind of impact the coronavirus will have on the United States. There is no standard operating procedure here, and there are no concrete answers. Only the best guesses. The worst scenario for an overreaction is that the games are canceled for no reason. The worst case scenario for under-reacting are sporting events that we love to help spread a virus that has already killed thousands worldwide and that has closed down entire countries.

Restricting access to the media in spring training is not going to do much, but it was a step that MLB, in concert with the NBA, NHL and MLS, felt it should take because, well, he had to give at least one It happened in that direction. So baseball took the little one. And in general, as long as this is not a ploy for future restrictions not related to health / safety, that's fine. It is inconvenient.

However, do not allow this small development to be a distraction from the truth that, no doubt, bigger steps are being taken, as the American sports world strives to find a way to deal with a threat to global health.