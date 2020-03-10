Mixture of worry and hope: Italian newspapers on the coronavirus blockade | Italy news

%MINIFYHTML3ab5ff28668ce66b89f48e7a74791e4711% %MINIFYHTML3ab5ff28668ce66b89f48e7a74791e4712%

As Italy remains under quarantine in an extraordinary movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the country's newspapers marked Tuesday with a mixture of worry and hope about the unprecedented brakes.

With 9,172 confirmed cases and 463 deaths, Italy faces the largest outbreak of the virus outside of China, which led Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to extend quarantine measures first imposed in the north to the entire country.

Since the actions in Milan collapsed by more than 11 percent to the detainees on the roofs of their prisons protesting their living conditions, the harsh measures have led Italian media to praise the government and condemn it.

Here is a quick view of the covers of the five main Italian newspapers published on Tuesday.

A dramatic image depicting an exhausted and fully functioning nurse sleeping on her desk dominated the cover of La Repubblica, with the headline, "Everyone at home," sprinkled on her.

The blockade in Italy is an attempt to contain the virus, which has overwhelmed its health system.

Doctors and nurses have been working all day and health authorities are struggling to add new beds for seriously ill people.

The majority of the 150 hospitals in the country now work to cure people affected by the coronavirus.

"Now, all of Italy is closed," said Corriere della Serra, the best-selling Italian newspaper. "Who would have known how to place Wuhan on the map?" said his editorial.

A front-page article in the newspaper discussed the blockade in the Chinese city of Wuhan as a winning model despite being based on an authoritarian country. The Chinese city in Hubei province is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

China was the first country to adopt drastic measures on the coronavirus by isolating 56 million people living in the province.

the Corriere della Serra The article asked the central bank of the European Union to give Italy full support in the fight against the virus and promised that its economy "would not die at the operating table."

La Stampa, a newspaper based in the north of the Italian city of Turin, divided its cover between two photos representing the two facets of the crisis.

Next to one of a group of detainees protesting on top of a prison, a photo of a surprised stock trader who witnessed the sharp drop in the market was placed.

Riots broke out in at least 27 prisons across Italy, killing 12 people so far. Violence broke out after prison authorities implemented restrictions, including a ban on family visits and license permits.

The newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reminded its readers "The great escape: 20 thousand in 2 days,quot;, referring to the panic among people who rushed to the train stations after the government's closing order on Sunday.

"We are suspended between a national tragedy and a surrealist farce," the newspaper director said in his editorial article.

"Block everything (but really)," Il Messagero urged, outraged by "failures,quot; in the government decree after allowing people to move around "needs."

"Who will define such a blurred concept?" asked his editorial article, describing how the concession of the decree would only facilitate the spread of the virus through the affected areas.

For Sole 24 Pray daily, it was about the economy. "Effect of the virus and sinking of oil. Potholes eliminated. All Italy (is) an orange zone and the deficit (rose) up to 2.9 percent," reads its main article.

The newspaper explained to its readers the reasons behind "a day of panic,quot;, noting the most pronounced decline in the world stock market since 2008, as well as the fall in oil prices after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries failed reach an agreement with Russia last week. to cut oil production.