Miranda Lambert, NF announced for the grandstand of the state fair 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The list of concerts of the Minnesota State Fair rostrum became much deeper in 2020, with the announcement of two more shows.

One of the shows is a bit country, and the other is a bit hip-hop.

Miranda Lambert was announced for a show on Thursday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. Lambert is one of the undisputed star singer-songwriters in today's country music scene, which has broken Merle Haggard's record in the most Country Academy Academy awards, including five wins for the album of the year, four for the single of the year and nine wins for the best female vocalist.

It is said that Lambert's latest album, "Wildcard,quot;, is a leap into other genres, including rock, folk and even a touch of gospel.

The other Grandstand show announced on Tuesday morning was NF, scheduled for Thursday, September 3. The rapper (whose name derives from the initials of his first two names: Nathan John) has seen his last two albums: "Perception,quot; of 2017 and "2019,quot; The Search ”: debut at the top of the Billboard Top 200 album charts Perhaps best known for the single "Let You Down," NF arrives at the rostrum just when his career is taking off.

Both concerts will feature special guests, yet to be determined.

Tickets go on sale for both shows on Friday, at 10 a.m. for Lambert and at noon for NF.

Other Grandstand shows already announced before this week include The Doobie Brothers, Tim McGraw and Darci Lynne with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers.