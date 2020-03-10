Minnesotan couple on Grand Princess Cruise Ship talk about the coronavirus outbreak: "we can survive this,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Grand Princess cruise has been plagued with COVID-19 cases for several days. Thousands of passengers were trapped in their rooms while officials tried to find a place to dock the ship. On Monday, Reg Chapman spoke with a woman from Minnesota on the ship.

Barb Harris is very excited that there is a plan underway and soon she and her partner will leave the cruise.

Passengers could be heard aboard the Grand Princess cheering as the ship headed to the port of Oakland.

"At least we feel we are moving forward," said Barb Harris.

For the past four days they have been confined in their rooms after several on board tested positive for COVID-19.

"They have decided that people who are sick will be the first to go down and take them to hospitals or some kind of care center," said Harris.

Native Californians will leave the ship after that.

They will be taken to Travis Air Force Base for a 14-day quarantine.

"Then, those of us from other states, like Stan and I, from Minnesota, will get off next and go to Georgia or Texas, an Air Force base in one of those states," said Harris.

Harris says she feels lucky that her room has a balcony where she can get fresh air every day.

"It really is a help for you not to be so claustrophobic. Otherwise, a small interior cabin, that has to be really difficult," said Harris.

It may take two more days before this Minnesota couple can leave the ship.

“This is very similar to when your plane is delayed at the airport. You can jump up and down and complain about everything you want, it doesn't change anything, so we just go with that, it's what it is, "said Stan Herman.

This Minnesota couple says that being confined in a cruise room for days has only strengthened their relationship.

"It's a pleasure to be with her even in closed places like this, we believe we can survive, we'll be together forever," said Herman.

Both Harris and Herman are healthy and have not shown any signs of the virus.

They expect the next two weeks in quarantine to be fast.