Michigan Lottery Results for Monday, March 9, 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were raffled on Monday:
Lucky for life
03-13-16-45-48, Lucky Ball: 13
Poker Lottery
AH-5C-7C-7H-2S
Daily noon 3
4-9-4
Daily noon 4
0-0-3-6
Diary 3
2-5-7
Diary 4
1-2-7-3
Fantasy 5
08-10-29-35-39
Dear Jackpot: $ 110,000
I said no
05-01-06-10-15-19-20-21-22-33-36-41-43-46-48-53-68-69-71-73-75-79
Mega millions
Dear Jackpot: $ 75 million
Powerball
Dear Jackpot: $ 110 million
