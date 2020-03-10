Michael O & # 39; Neill: Northern Ireland could be driven by any Bosnian fan in the Euro 2020 play-off | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLeaa23702874f1b532709609eb9bb207111% %MINIFYHTMLeaa23702874f1b532709609eb9bb207112%

NI announces a squad of 26 men who sees Jordan Jones and Conor Washington return from an injury before the March 26 encounter





The head of Northern Ireland, Michael O & # 39; Neill, says his team is only focused on its Euro 2020 play-off semifinal against Bosnia and Herzegovina and not the problems around it caused by the coronavirus.

Michael O & # 39; Neill believes that Northern Ireland could benefit if his Euro 2020 play-off semifinal to Bosnia and Herzegovina is played behind closed doors later this month.

The Bosnian Football Federation on Tuesday postponed the sale of tickets for the match due to continued fears about the spread of the coronavirus, suggesting that the match is likely to be held without fans if it goes ahead as scheduled.

Having experienced a local Bosnian supporter crowd when Northern Ireland lost 2-0 in Sarajevo in the League of Nations in October 2018, O & # 39; Neill admitted that the lack of a crowd in Zenica on March 26 could help his side.

"We played against Bosnia in the League of Nations and, although it was a small stadium, the atmosphere was very intimidating, very patriotic," said O & # 39; Neill. "From that point of view, for our sake, it is slightly advantageous for us."

Despite news from Bosnia, O & # 39; Neill said he would continue his preparations as usual, as he named a squad of 26 men on Tuesday who sees Jordan Jones and Conor Washington return from an injury.

"After having been involved in international football for eight years, I know you can have the best preparation in the world for a game, but ultimately, what happens in the week is what matters most, whether it's because of the availability of player or any situation you face, "added O & # 39; Neill.

"This is another situation that is not really under our control, so thinking about it too much is not really beneficial."

Bosnia beat Northern Ireland both at home and outside the League of Nations, but has been under a new administration since then, with Dusan Bajevic replacing Robert Prosinecki in December.

From Bosnia's perspective, it is feared that the coronavirus outbreak may leave Bajevic without his two most influential players against Northern Ireland.

Edin Dzeko (Roma) and Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) play football at their club in Serie A and may find themselves in the same situation as Aaron Ramsey of Wales, who is expected to miss his country's next friendlies against Austria and States United due to confinement in Italy.

"Naturally, that would be a boost, but we really can't trust that situation," said O & # 39; Neill. "I am sure that the Bosnian FA will do everything possible to get them out of the country. It is something that does not really concern us."

From his own perspective, the only major absent from O & # 39; Neill at this stage is Corry Evans, who required surgery on the frontal lobe and eye socket after suffering a skull fracture in January.

"It is certainly a defeat because it gives us flexibility, whether we play it in a central area or on the right," said O & # 39; Neill.

"He is such a good player tactically, he is good when you do not have the ball, good in the pressure game when you need someone to cancel the threat of an opposition. It is a great blow, especially given the nature of the injury."

Northern Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), McGovern (Norwich City), Carson (Motherwell)

Defenders Evans (Leicester City), Cathcart (Watford), McLaughlin (Sunderland), Lewis (Norwich City), Smith (Hearts), Flanagan (Sunderland), Brown (Livingston)

Midfielders: Davis (Rangers), McGinn (Aberdeen), Dallas (Leeds), Ferguson (Milwall), McNair (Middlesbrough), Saville (Middlesbrough), Jones (Rangers), Whyte (Cardiff City), Thompson (Stoke City), Donnelly (Motherwell )), Kennedy (Aberdeen), Sykes (Oxford United)

Forward: Boyce (Hearts), Lafferty (Sunderland), Washington (Hearts), Magennis (Hull City)