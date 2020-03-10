Merkel from Germany meets Libyan military commander Haftar | News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Tuesday with the renegade Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar in Berlin and reiterated the importance of finding a political solution for his war-torn country.

The meeting occurs less than two months after an international conference was held in Berlin and was promoted at that time as a significant advance in the conflict of years.

At Tuesday's meeting, Merkel stressed that there can be no military solution to the conflict, so "a ceasefire and progress in the political process is necessary, in line with the decisions of the Berlin conference," said his spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, in a statement. statement.

He did not detail Haftar's answer.

The leaders in the German capital on January 19 agreed to maintain an arms embargo of the United Nations and put an end to military support to the warring factions of the country. However, the embargo has not been effective, and the Berlin meeting failed to make a real difference on the ground.

Last month, rival Libyan military officers met in Geneva, where the UN said they agreed to a draft ceasefire agreement that involved the return of displaced civilians to their homes. The fate of the draft agreement remains unclear.

Haftar also met with Merkel at the January conference, as did the Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based government, Fayez al-Sarraj.

The Libyan commander also visited Paris and met Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A senior French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with the usual practices of the presidency, said that Haftar promised to sign the draft of the ceasefire agreement last month, but said it depends on the other party's respect truce.

Libya has been in crisis since the overthrow in 2011 of leader Muammar Gaddafi and has become a battleground for rival power forces, which has attracted foreign powers.

An administration backed by Haftar forces controls most of eastern and southern Libya, while the UN-recognized National Agreement Government, led by al-Sarraj in Tripoli, has an increasingly small area in the west , including the capital.

Turkey supports the Libyan government, while Haftar has the support of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.