Memphis parents take extra precautions to make sure their children don't get coronavirus

During a recent interview, local parents in Memphis, Tennessee, were seen taking extreme measures to make sure their children didn't get sick during the current coronavirus outbreak.

If you are a parent during the current outbreak of coronavirus, you are likely to be especially concerned about the health and safety of your children, as the disease has reportedly infected more teachers and school workers. The local parents in Memphis are taking the coronavirus seriously and without wanting to have given us some very funny moments to enjoy during such a serious time.

FOX 13 Memphis, recently interviewed and showed images of parents with children at Treadwell Middle School, who were taking matters into their own hands to make sure their children were free of coronavirus.

A mother wore disposable gloves and carried containers of disinfectant wipes while expertly cleaning her son's backpack and other belongings. She explained her reasoning, saying: "nobody wants the child to get sick and nobody wants to bring that virus home."

In another part of the interview, there are images of a man spraying his son completely from head to toe with disinfectant outside of school before entering the car and returning home.

In addition, a woman named Annie Jones created a DIY hazardous materials suit from plastic bags she wore on her face, shoes, hands and body. He was at school to pick up his nephew and said: "They won't give us anything." to date on what is happening. We do not know ".

Although the coronavirus is very serious, we could all laugh at things right now.

