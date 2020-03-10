Memphis Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr and Justise Winslow hope to return to action this week | NBA News

Jaren Jackson Jr and Justise Winslow are expected to return in a week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday.

The first-round selection Brandon Clarke is not on the same calendar, but it is "making good progress in its recovery and is expected to return this season,quot; due to tension in the right quadriceps.

Memphis is chasing the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference behind rookie of the year, Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jackson is dealing with a pain in his left knee and Winslow is fighting back strain.

Jackson has an average of 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Justise Winslow rises to the basket during her tenure at Miami Heat



Winslow, acquired from the Miami Heat on the February trade deadline, was assigned to the G League Memphis Hustle for Monday's practice and will join the active roster for the first time.

Clarke is averaging 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a rookie.

