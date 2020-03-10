Meghan Markle is called Trailer Trash on live TV by this reporter: fans of Prince Harry's wife react

No matter what Meghan Markle does: the drama seems to go on and sometimes without guilt.

This week, Victoria Mather, a British reporter, caused a great commotion after she appeared on live television and more or less called her trash trailer.

Mather was a guest of MSNBC and was being interviewed while in London when she was asked to share her thoughts about Meghan and Prince Harry's great return to the UK for their farewell tour.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband shocked the world in January by revealing their decision to step back as members of royalty, be economically independent and move to Canada with their baby, Archie.

Mather, who is not a fan of the Duchess of Sussex, said she has been "disrespectful,quot; to the British royal family and Queen Elizabeth II.

The journalist explained: "I think what really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, whom many people consider alone, you know, five clicks of the trailer's trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen." . And the queen is the most respected person, the most respected woman in the world. "

This is not the first time that the journalist attacks the former actress. At the end of 2019, he wrote a piece in which he called Markle "the duchess of excess,quot; and said that Harry was "the mischievous child we love, the soldier who bravely served in Afghanistan,quot; and is now "the Prince of Awakening,quot; .

She wrote: “Catherine (Duchess of Cambridge) comes from a stable and very close family. Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, which leads her to be unpleasantly trolled as towing trash. His acting career so distant recently included a part in a cable television series, filmed mainly in Canada, nothing less! It's not exactly Grace Kelly, but the British public wanted me to be a similar fairytale princess. "

People have been criticizing the reporter for the bad comments.

A sponsor explained: “Wow, and you see why Harry took his family and quit! You see what and how people really think and feel about someone they don't even know. "

Another person shared: "She is American, half black and divorced. The British press has taken her to hell. Now I see why they left! They don't respect her.

This follower revealed: “Queen is attacked all the time just ignore. That is the wonder of the monarchy. Being inhuman Being above people. "

This fan said: "She must be talking about herself Bc … 🤔 And this is not even the worst. There is another real correspondent on ITV who says it is her duty to say these things. And people wonder why they are separating from the royal family … smh ".

Markle and her husband will try to become a really powerful couple in the entertainment industry.



