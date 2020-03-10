Home Entertainment Meek Mill criticizes the federals for searching for their private jet: "How...

Meek Mill criticizes the federals for searching for their private jet: "How many times you have to look for it because you're black!"

Meek Mill jumped on social media to vent after the feds allegedly registered their private jet.

"How many times do we have to be registered being black, man?" he says in a video clip shared online. "I tell them:" The least they can do is give us an explanation so they can look for us. "They already know we are black, they are looking for us too much."

He continues: "All this shit, all our bags, and the shit showed up. We just landed in Miami to collect food and gas, and they forced us to take off all our bags."

