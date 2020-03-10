Meek Mill criticized for withdrawing from the Massachusetts concert due to the small crowd

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Tupac Back & # 39; He allegedly leaves the public at the Mullen Center at the University of Massachusetts while refusing to act because there are fewer than 2,000 people present.

meek mill He has received many complaints from his fans after he allegedly retired from a concert at the last minute due to the small crowd. The rapper born in Philadelphia was hired to perform at the Mullen Center at the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, March 7 as part of the annual Blarney Blowout weekend, but reportedly refused to appear on stage because the number of attendees was less than initially expected.

The Mullins Center has a little less than 10,000 people, but less than 2,000 people bought tickets, which sold only between $ 10 and $ 15. According to reports, about 1,500 concert goers were suspended because the spitter "Ima Boss" He left the program, despite showing up at the scene.

Brandi Hephner LaBanc, vice chancellor for student affairs at UMass Amherst, confirmed the news of Meek's withdrawal and declared: "Although the concert did not go as planned, the students were very cooperative. We are equally disappointed with Meek Mill's decision to not be submitted. Refunds will be made available to ticket holders in the near future. "

The concert was part of the university's anti-violence efforts during the school-sanctioned off-campus parties held last weekend before spring break.

Since then, disappointed concert goers have turned to Twitter to criticize the rapper for showing an unprofessional attitude. "I lost respect for @MeekMill," one person called him. "Today he stopped at UMass for a concert that the students expected (especially the students of color who came to see him), the crowd was not as big as he wanted, so he left and did not act. Not professional and selfish."

This person continued to hit the rapper for not showing any remorse, "What is crazy is that he does not appropriate anything. He tweeted all day having a good time while the students waited for him from 9 am. No, respect for the window."

"From ada **!" Another person labeled the star. Apparently not surprised, another tweeted: "I don't even read anything. I just saw & # 39; I lost respect for weak factories & # 39; and I clicked like. He's rubbish." Another comment said: "I can't believe I made this weak disaster … smh." Another person called him "weak and pathetic."

Meanwhile, another criticized Meek for allegedly not having a large fan base in the area. "Damn. The place would have been full of students from all the other schools in the area if Nicki (Minaj) had been acting there. Oh!" Said the person.

Others, however, think that Meek cannot be blamed completely for the abrupt cancellation. "Not professional, yes. Selfish, no," defended the rapper's attitude. Another said: "That happens all the time. Blame the promotion team." Someone else intervened: "Or the fault of not having fans in that area."