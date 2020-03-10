MBS and the crisis of Saudi legitimacy | Saudi Arabia

%MINIFYHTML4a3cbcb817cd975aa2445a8c7968fa2811% %MINIFYHTML4a3cbcb817cd975aa2445a8c7968fa2812%

Last week, three members of high-ranking Saudi royalty were arrested amid rumors of an alleged coup plot in Riyadh. Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, brother of King Salman, former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef (who had been under house arrest since 2017) and his younger brother, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef, were arrested along with several senior officials, such as Security agents. in the capital it increased.

Many have seen the scanning operation as another attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to consolidate power. Speculations about King Salman's health were quickly counteracted with images on state television of him attending a meeting with officials.

If there really was a coup plotter or MBS, he was simply preparing the ground for a smooth transition of power in case the king's already fragile health failed, these developments show that the real young man still does not feel completely secure in his position.

The reason for this may be that, like other members of Saudi royalty who have competed for power, it has not been able to address the most pressing problem of the House of Saud: legitimacy.

Consolidating power

Since King Salman came to power in January 2015, MBS has worked hard to consolidate his position within the House of Saud, the country and the region.

When his father took the throne, he was appointed defense minister immediately. Two months later, he launched a war in neighboring Yemen without consulting superior royalty.

The same year, managed to organize the removal of former Saudi intelligence chief Muqrin bin Abdulaziz from the position of crown prince. Two years after that, he did the same with the king's nephew and former Interior Minister, Mohammed bin Nayef, and was appointed direct successor to his father.

In parallel, MBS has also promoted people close to him to important positions within the government to consolidate his power. His half-brother, Abdulaziz bin Salman, was appointed Minister of State for Energy Affairs, while his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, was sent to Washington, DC as Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States and later was Deputy Minister of Defense.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, who helped MBS acquire expensive art, was appointed Minister of Culture in 2018 when he was 32 years old. Another young Saudi prince, Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received the post of Minister of the National Guard.

MBS also promoted non-royals to positions that would traditionally be given to members of the royal family. his The close confidant, Major General Ahmed Asiri, assumed the position of Deputy Chief of General Intelligence, but was later fired for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Another confidant, Ahmad al-Khatib, was set Tourism Minister Turki al-Sheikh, who is also one of the crown prince's assistants, was promoted to royal advisor with the rank of minister and first headed the sports authority of the kingdom and then the newly created entertainment authority.

Meanwhile, the MBS itself has detained A long list of official positions. In addition to the crown prince, he is also Minister of Defense, first deputy of the council of ministers, president of the Board of the Corporation of Military Industries, president of the Board of the Public Investment Fund and president of the Superior Council of Arabia Aramco, among other publications

In other words, you have personal control over military and financial weapons, including Saudi energy giant Aramco, from the Saudi state, the two most important and lucrative state portfolios. Since King Salman's ascension to the throne, Tharawat Holding, which is associated with MBS and directed by his brother, Turki bin Salman, has grown exponentially upon completion Big offers with companies and state institutions.

At the same time, the crown prince has led a so-called anti-corruption campaign that has taken strong measures against powerful and wealthy people within the Saudi commercial establishment and even members of the royal family. Between his victims they were the media mogul, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the National Guard Minister, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, the former Minister of Economy and Planning, Adel Fakeih, the former head of the Royal Court, Khalid al-Tuwaijri, and prominent Saudi businessmen Waleed al-Ibrahim, Saleh Kamel and Bakr bin Laden.

MBS has also tried to present itself as a reformer. He tried to ingratiate himself with Saudi youth and Western countries by curbing the power of the conservative religious establishment and driving some social reforms, such as lifting the ban on driving women and allowing cinemas and music concert halls to reopen in the kingdom. He also launched the ambitious Vision 2030, which seeks to reform the Saudi economy and establish the IPO of Aramco.

He courted the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to guarantee his support for his national and regional policies. Concluding agreements worth hundreds of billions of dollars with Trump, the young crown prince secured the support of the most powerful ally of Saudi Arabia.

Fail legitimacy

But like its predecessors, MBS has struggled to solve the most pressing problem of the House of Saud: that of legitimacy. His grandfather, King Abdelaziz Ibn Al Saud, the man who founded modern Saudi Arabia, established the Saudi state on two pillars: the distribution of oil wealth among the people of the kingdom. in exchange for loyalty to the House of Saud and an alliance with the Wahabi religious establishment. It also concluded a strategic alliance with the USA. UU. To ensure the regional security of the country, it could be seen as the third pillar of the Saudi state.

Despite the best efforts of MBS, however, cracks have appeared in all three. With a growing population and an increasingly inefficient oil-dependent economy, Saudi Arabia faces a crisis that the reforms of Vision 2030 cannot address. Part of problem it has been that MBS has not really tried to dismantle the oligarchic structures that suffocate the Saudi economy; just tried to replace the old guard of kleptocrats With a new one loyal to him.

At the same time, he has pressed for austerity without trying to fight poverty. This angered the public and forced him to reverse a series of austerity measures. Now, the collapse of oil prices and the disappointing performance of the Aramco IPO also threaten to unravel its Vision 2030.

The disempowerment of the religious establishment has not diminished so well either. Naturally has caused a degree of Resentment in conservative circles and, at the same time, has not really won the support of MBS among the progressives of the kingdom because they have also been repressed. The murder of Khashoggi and the imprisonment of dozens of activists have also irreparably damaged the reputation of MBS abroad.

The alliance with the United States also seems shaky. Although Trump has done a lot to protect MBS from congressional demands for an answer about the murder of Khashoggi, which he ultimately sees as an internal Saudi issue, the US president. UU. He has not been so excited to come to the rescue of Saudi Arabia when tensions rose with Iran. The United States' response to drone attacks at the Aramco facility was quite disappointing for Riyadh and noted that he will no longer be able to rely on the US alliance for his regional security.

Amid this insecurity and growing economic failures, MBS is also in a hostile environment within the House of Saud. His decision to jump the line of succession, centralize power and appoint young princes and non-royals to important positions, leaving aside powerful members of the royal family, has created tensions within the royal family. and compromised the internal consensus of the monarchy.

Of course, this is not the first time there has been a struggle for real power in Saudi Arabia. The country witnessed a bitter rivalry between King Saud and his crown prince, Faisal, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and the latter repeatedly tried to unseat his brother. In 1964, Faisal managed to dethrone Saud, with the backing of the religious establishment and Washington, but only after a consensus was reached on the matter within the royal family.

The problem today is that MBS has subverted the tradition of internal political consensus that had kept the dynasty intact for decades in several tumultuous times. By undermining the unwritten rules of decades about the succession and distribution of power and influence, the crown prince has thrown the royal family, and with it the entire country, into an unknown territory. It is increasingly clear that the greatest enemy of the House of Saud is the House of Saud, as power struggles are increasingly shaking the pillars that kept the royal family in power for decades.

The Saudi state legitimacy crisis has been simmering for a while. In the past, it was suppressed by a combination of repression and cooptation. Under MBS, however, the situation will only get worse.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.