Max Verstappen ready for the first battle for the F1 title in 2020 with a record in sight

Is Max Verstappen about to launch a first challenge for the F1 world title? See a quick summary of the best moments of your career so far.

Is Max Verstappen about to launch a first challenge for the F1 world title? See a quick summary of the best moments of your career so far.

We have seen it break records. We have seen his impulses and victories that define his career. We've seen him build a base of passionate fans to make & # 39; Max mania & # 39; a grandstand force in most of the Grand Prix. And now, finally, it might be time for Max Verstappen to take over the Formula 1 title.

A great driver, with a potentially excellent car: the stars seem to be lining up for Verstappen in 2020, turning a successful face-to-face battle with Lewis Hamilton into a very real and very tempting perspective.

"In the face of the first race, I would like to think that Max has the same chance of winning the world championship," said Martin Brundle of Sky F1.

And although Hamilton's shot at F1's greatest grandeur is likely to dictate the history of the season, Verstappen himself has the story in focus.

He is already the youngest F1 driver and the youngest winner of the race, this is Verstappen's last chance to become the youngest champion in the sport.

If Max and Red Bull ever needed more motivation.

Verstappen, the driver: a & # 39; powerful combination & # 39;

Verstappen's talent has never been in doubt, since he stormed the scene as a 17-year-old at Toro Rosso in 2015. At the end of the following season, he had already won a call to Red Bull, he won his first competed in his debut, and produced a dazzling momentum in the rain in Brazil to establish comparisons with Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

Since that decisive year, he has become a more complete driver in each race. Seven more victories have been added, often in a car that has been the third fastest, and now, entering its sixth season at the age of only 22, Verstappen represents a terrifying prospect for its rivals.

Never before has a driver been so good, so young and so experienced.

"With Max, he has the absolute youth – bullet speed reactions in his mind, absolute maximum reaction times of the human body – and he also has the experience," Nico Rosberg of Sky F1 said last season.

"That makes it an incredibly powerful combination."

Verstappen has also added, we dare to say, a consistency similar to Hamilton's at his sublime speed and fearless advancement in recent years, while still possessing that assured confidence in his own ability that has helped him overcome the inevitable, but even more rare. .

That unshakable self-confidence was evident again this winter when he spoke about the possibility of challenging Hamilton for the 2020 championship:

"Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best there is."

"But he is not God."

Does Red Bull now have a car to challenge Mercedes?

He combines those qualities with a car that disputes the title, and Hamilton, after firing Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari in recent years, could have his biggest challenge since Mercedes left Rosberg.

And for the first time in his F1 career, Verstappen might well have that car.

2019, the first year of the new Red Bull partnership with Honda, was enormously encouraging, culminating in Verstappen's best F1 season when he finished third in the standings.

The Honda engine improved so much towards the end of the season that Hamilton even suggested that it was now a more powerful engine than Mercedes, which gives Red Bull the ideal platform for a 2020 load.

The first signs of this year have been positive, with Red Bull enjoying its best tests in many years, although slightly out of the pace and mileage of Mercedes.

"Someone told me that this is the best prepared for your car before a season begins," Brundle said.

Red Bull has established itself as the favorites to challenge Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari, and will seek to start as close as possible to the six-time world champions at the Australian GP this weekend before attempting to develop the Silver Arrows during the season. .

Verstappen's quest for another F1 record

Sebastian Vettel is currently the youngest F1 world champion, having won his first crown with Red Bull with 23 years and 134 days.

As Verstappen will only turn 23 on September 30, less than three months before the end of the season, he would set another F1 record with a 2020 title.

The Dutchman insists that he is not thinking about that, but Mercedes is already sure that Red Bull is desperate for that record.

"I think Red Bull (it's the main challenge) because Max can be the youngest world champion if he wins," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky F1.

"I think Red Bull and Helmut (Marko, a Red Bull advisor) are going to put a big emphasis on this, it would be a good thing for them, so I think Red Bull will focus a lot on 2020."

A record does win the title, but Verstappen has a great future ahead, regardless of whether this season represents a changing of the guard.

I could define the next decade of F1.

