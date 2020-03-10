Mavericks lose double-digit lead in San Antonio, Fall To Spurs 119-109 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Luka Doncic scored 38 points, but the Dallas Mavericks failed to close the Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday night, losing 119-109.

The Spurs beat the Mavericks 36-24 in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks led the Spurs 67-54 with 10:19 for playing in the third quarter and were outscored 65-42 in the 22:19 finals.

LaMarcus Aldridge opened the way for the Spurs with 24 points.

