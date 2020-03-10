Masika Kalysha brutally shades her baby Papi Fetty Wap when Fan suggests that she give her daughter a brother

If you are an avid social media user, you have probably noticed that former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; star Masika Kalysha applauds her posts and comments on others' posts. Well, during a recent exchange with a fan, he decided to give an epic tone to his baby, Dad Fetty Wap, about his large number of children.

You can remember that Masika and Fetty Wap had a relationship for just over a year before becoming pregnant with their daughter, Khari Barbie Maxwell. Although the two seem to be better parents these days, things have definitely not been easy in the past.

Masika has previously called Fetty publicly on social media on more than one occasion, and it seems she is still ready to shade him, even if it is a little less hard than before. When a fan recently posted under the picture of Masika and her daughter that she should give little Khari a brother, her response was full of shadows as expected.

Masika simply replied with: "She is 50,quot;. Of course, in case you weren't aware, Fetty Wap has several children, seven at the last count, initially intended to include Masika's rival and reality star Alexis Skyy. Maskia and Alexis recently got involved in a day-long battle of words on social media a few weeks ago that made both ladies call each other and go to the jugular.

