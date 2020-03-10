Marty Walsh: The Boston Marathon will not be canceled by the coronavirus yet

%MINIFYHTMLcf13e13c39560fa60525f53df2da1dfc11% %MINIFYHTMLcf13e13c39560fa60525f53df2da1dfc12%

%MINIFYHTMLcf13e13c39560fa60525f53df2da1dfc13% %MINIFYHTMLcf13e13c39560fa60525f53df2da1dfc14%

The Rome Marathon has been canceled, the Barcelona Marathon postponed and the Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners as a result of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. With more than a month to go before the Boston marathon runs on April 20, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is watching what is happening around the world, but there is no official decision on the future of the race.

%MINIFYHTMLcf13e13c39560fa60525f53df2da1dfc15% %MINIFYHTMLcf13e13c39560fa60525f53df2da1dfc16%

"The marathon is something we are having conversations about," Walsh said in an appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show,quot; on Tuesday. "Three or four have been canceled worldwide. We have not yet arrived, but we still have many conversations to keep."

"The marathon is something we are having conversations about and we are seeing … 3 or 4 have been canceled worldwide … We have not yet arrived, but we still have many conversations to have …" – @marty_walsh – The Greg Hill show (@TheGregHillShow) March 10, 2020

Before turning 124, the race has never been canceled. The only change came in 1918, when a military relay race was held to recognize the First World War.