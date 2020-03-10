Marty Walsh defends the decision to cancel the Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

The mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, went to the sports talk radio Tuesday morning to defend the decision to cancel the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in southern Boston, amid efforts, both local and foreign, to minimize the spread of coronavirus disease. And although Walsh urged residents to take the disease seriously, he acknowledged that the move probably won't stop party goers over the weekend.

During the appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Walsh rejected the host's claim that the canceled parade would cost local bars "a fortune."

%MINIFYHTMLdc657d857524e5a32fb496ae9485510711% %MINIFYHTMLdc657d857524e5a32fb496ae9485510712%

"They will be fine," Walsh said.

"People are still going to celebrate St. Patrick's Day," he added.

Walsh suggested that anyone who was "angry,quot; about the cancellation should go to Ireland, where several important St. Patrick's Day parades were also canceled on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Walsh announced that the decision to do the same in Boston was taken "as a precaution,quot; and in collaboration with lawmakers and organizers of the South Boston parade. While the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Boston remained low at that time, local health experts expressed concern about the potential for large meetings that perpetuate its spread. Epidemiologists say such cancellations are among a number of important tools to stop the spread of the disease and ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed by an increase in new cases.

City officials say a Boston resident has a confirmed case of coronavirus and eight others undergo quarantine at home after testing positive for the disease. Of the 91 presumptive cases in Massachusetts, the vast majority are linked to a Biogen meeting last month in Boston.

"The best way to try to prevent its spread is not to have large groups of people together, particularly that there is no way to look at what is happening there," he said Tuesday, adding that a parade with "1.1 million people entering a neighborhood "could be,quot; quite dangerous. "

"Canceling the parade is not something I do lightly," he said.

Walsh also rejected the suggestion that the new coronavirus was comparable to the flu, after a skeptical radio announcer said the St. Patrick's Day Parade is traditionally held in the middle of the flu season. Unlike the flu, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, and authorities say it is unclear to what extent the new disease will spread.

"This is not the flu," said Walsh. “This is something very different. This is something we don't know what the final result will be. "

As WBUR reported on Monday, several conferences in Boston have also been postponed due to fears of coronavirus. And when Boston enters its spring sports season, Walsh recognized the uncertainty surrounding major events such as the Boston Marathon.

Recently a growing list of upcoming sporting events across the country and around the world, including several large marathons due to concerns about the coronavirus, has been canceled or postponed. Walsh said Tuesday that the Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, is "something we are having conversations and are seeing."

"I am not saying that we are already there," he said. "I think we have a lot of conversations to happen."

In a statement on Monday, the Boston Athletic Association said it continued to work with city officials to "ensure a safe and successful Boston Marathon." During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Walsh said the race has an economic impact of $ 211 million in Boston and raises $ 38 million for charities. And given his scale, he said officials would have to make a decision with a significant "delivery time,quot; before the event, but they did not commit to a specific deadline.

"If for some reason the marathon cannot run in April, I think I would rather see a postponement than a cancellation," Walsh said, emphasizing the economic effect of the race.

"But deep down, my job as mayor, and our job as leaders, is to keep people safe," he said Tuesday in front of Boston City Hall.

Walsh also said the city was having talks with Red Sox president Sam Kennedy about the team's opening game on April 2 at Fenway Park.

"Clearly, Sam is worried too," he said.

With the regular MLB season on the horizon and the NBA and NHL playoffs starting in April, Walsh greatly postponed the leagues in any decision. The outbreak has forced football leagues across Europe to play games in empty stadiums. Walsh said that would be the "worst case scenario." In a joint statement on Monday, the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS announced that they would temporarily close their clubs to the media as a first, if not the last, step to minimize the spread of the disease.

As of Tuesday, more than 800 people in the United States had tested positive for the coronavirus, including 27 who died from the disease. According to CNN, the number of international deaths on Tuesday exceeded 4,000 people from more than 113,000 reported cases.

Walsh said Tuesday afternoon that he did not want people "to be afraid, but to be cautious."

"I hope it is out of proportion," he said. “I hope to be here in three weeks and say that it was completely disproportionate and that we did all this preparation for nothing. … I will be happy if I have to do that. Unfortunately, I don't think that's the case. "