March Madness Patch Predictions 4.1: Projecting Field 68 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

%MINIFYHTMLb841cce910dadaabd3c71415e0f97f4711% %MINIFYHTMLb841cce910dadaabd3c71415e0f97f4712%

It's Selection on Sunday week! Welcome to Edition 4.1, happy Tuesday, friends, of the projections of the NCAA Sporting News Tournament, known in these parts as the "Field of 68,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLb841cce910dadaabd3c71415e0f97f4713% %MINIFYHTMLb841cce910dadaabd3c71415e0f97f4714%

We will update these projections every morning this week. Although seed lines may not change dramatically day by day, even minor changes seem monumental at this time of year. It's worth updating, right?

%MINIFYHTMLb841cce910dadaabd3c71415e0f97f4715% %MINIFYHTMLb841cce910dadaabd3c71415e0f97f4716%

SUPPORTS FOR CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS:

B1G | SEC | ACC | B12 | P-12 | Great east

Our goal is to give you a snapshot of numbers for each team. This is not a projection of how the seed lines will look on Selection Sunday, but it is an educated assumption about how the support would look if the season ended yesterday (many things can happen from time to time, folks). As you know, although numbers matter, they are not the only thing: the committee analyzes all the work, a process that includes many factors (injuries, etc.).

Our field of 68 automatic offers is aimed at teams that fit these three categories:

The teams that have secured the title of their league tournament are italicized. Teams that are the number 1 seed in conference tournaments that have not yet started. Teams that are the highest seed remaining in tournaments that have started but not yet finished.

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Dayton (A10), Baylor

Kansas (27-3): NET / Pom / Sag: 1/1/1. vs. P1: 12-3. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Gonzaga (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 2/2/2. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 4-0. vs. T3 / 4: 20-0

Dayton (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 3/4/7. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-0

Baylor (26-4): NET / Pom / Sag: 5/3/4. vs. P1: 11-2. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Projected No. 2 seeds

State of San Diego, State of Florida (ACC), Creighton (Big East), Villanova

San Diego State (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 4/6/9. vs. P1: 4-1. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

State of Florida (26-5): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/15/6. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 8-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Creighton (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/13/13. vs. P1: 9-7. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Villanova (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 13/18/10. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Projected No. 3 seeds

Michigan State, Kentucky (SEC), Duke, Seton Hall

State of Michigan (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 7/7/3. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Kentucky (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 21/28/11. vs. P1: 9-3. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Duke (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 6/5/8. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1

Seton Hall (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 15/19/14. vs. P1: 10-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Projected No. 4 seeds

Maryland, Louisville, Oregon (Pac-12), Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Maryland (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/18/20. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Louisville (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 8/9/18. vs. P1: 4-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

Oregon (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 12/17/17. vs. P1: 8-5. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Wisconsin (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 24/22/12. vs. P1: 9-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Projected No. 5 seeds

Butler, State of Ohio, Virginia, Auburn

Butler (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 19/25/25. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

State of Ohio (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 8/16/5. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Virginia (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 42/44/22. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Chestnut (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 27/34/24. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

Projected No. 6 seeds

BYU, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa

BYU (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 9/14/16. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

West Virginia (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/17/21. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Illinois (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 38/30/26. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Iowa (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 34/23/28. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-2

Projected No. 7 seeds

Penn State, Colorado, Michigan, Saint Mary & # 39; s

Penn State (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 35/26/42. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Colorado (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 23/32/58. vs. P1: 6-5. vs. P2: 5-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Michigan (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 25/16/15. vs. P1: 6-10. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Santa Maria (25-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 30/36/39. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 17-2

Projected No. 8 seeds

Arizona, Houston, LSU, Providence

Arizona (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 14/20/48. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Houston (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 20/14/19. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

LSU (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 29/36/36. vs. P1: 4-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Providence (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 36/41/27. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-4

MORE CRAZY RUN

Automatic bid trackers

Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, Indiana, Rutgers, USC

Oklahoma (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 46/35/31. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Rutgers (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 32/27/30. vs. P1: 4-9. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Indiana (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 60/40/35. vs. P1: 4-10. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

USC (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 45/54/49. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Projected No. 10 seeds

Marquette, Florida, State of Arizona, State of Utah (MWC)

Marquette (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 26/31/40. vs. P1: 5-10. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Florida (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 28/33/29. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

State of Arizona (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 52/64/65. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

State of Utah (26-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 40/42/34. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 19-2

Projected No. 11 seeds

Texas Tech, UCLA, Xavier, Stanford, Texas, Cincinnati (AAC)

Texas Tech (18-13): NET / Pom / Sag: 22/21/38. vs. P1: 3-10. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

* UCLA (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 76/77/57. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

* Xavier (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 44/43/37. vs. P1: 3-11. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

* Stanford (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 30/38/62. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 2-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

* Texas (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 69/61/47. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Projected seeds 12-16

No. 12 seeds: ETSU (south)Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Freedom (Atlantic sun), Yale (Ivy)

No. 13 seeds: Bradley (MVC), North Texas (C-USA), Akron (MAC), Vermont (East America)

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Northern Kentucky (Horizon), UC Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot)

No. 15 seeds: State of New Mexico (WAC), State of North Dakota (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Winthrop (Great South)

No. 16 seeds: East Washington (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Robert Morris (Northeast), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * North Carolina Central (MEAC)

* First four teams

The teams that have closed automatic offers are in italics.

Rookies: Northern Kentucky

Abandoned: Wright state

First four out:

State of North Carolina (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 51/54/44. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 4-5. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-2

Richmond (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 37/46/53. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

Wichita State (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 41/39/41. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

Memphis (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 58/58/46. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-3

Next four

Mississippi State (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 50/47/45. vs. P1: 2-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-2

Purdue (16-15): NET / Pom / Sag: 33/24/23. vs. P1: 4-10. vs. P2: 5-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

Northern Iowa (23-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 48/48/89. vs. P1: 1-1. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 19-3

San Luis (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 49/62/68. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1