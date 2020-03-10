Man, woman, 2 children found dead at the Dallas hotel – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives are investigating after a 41-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and two children were found dead at the Staybridge Suites hotel on Knoll Trail, just south of Keller Springs in Dallas.

The 911 call center in the city received a call about the shooting just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

When the officers arrived, they found four people killed by gunshot wounds.

According to the hotel management, the workers went to the room where the occupant's time had expired. When management entered the room, they heard a shot from inside the room. The hotel management fled and called the police.

The police have not commented on whether the victims were related to each other or not.