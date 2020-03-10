Man United cooperates with police investigation into alleged racial and physical assault | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2d1cc2aca1cf916f3e072dfe2976418711% %MINIFYHTML2d1cc2aca1cf916f3e072dfe2976418712%

The security company flatly denies the accusations; Man Utd: "We are cooperating fully with the police and expect a result of their investigation."





%MINIFYHTML2d1cc2aca1cf916f3e072dfe2976418713% %MINIFYHTML2d1cc2aca1cf916f3e072dfe2976418714% Manchester United faced the Brugge Club in Old Trafford in February

%MINIFYHTML2d1cc2aca1cf916f3e072dfe2976418715% %MINIFYHTML2d1cc2aca1cf916f3e072dfe2976418716%

Manchester United is cooperating with a police investigation after an alleged racist and physical assault on Old Trafford in February.

An external catering agency worker has alleged that he was racially abused and assaulted by security personnel while trying to access the stadium to work in the Europa League tie against the Brugge Club.

In a statement, United said: "We are aware of an alleged serious incident before the Brugge Club game on February 27. We are fully cooperating with the police and await the outcome of their investigation."

The security company that provides services on behalf of the club has flatly denied the accusations and in a statement said: "Controlled Solutions Group will fully comply with any investigation into the charge of assault or abuse by members of our staff.

"We categorically deny that any CSG staff member has been involved in an assault or abuse of any kind on this individual, it is our opinion that this individual has made a totally false account and fabricated of assault or abuse against him by the personnel of security,quot;.

"CSG will fully comply with the support of any police or other investigation into these false accusations. We are extremely confident that there will be no further police actions or any evidence produced to corroborate this individual's claims after further investigations. CSG will not do more comment on this topic. "

The matter has been referred to the Greater Manchester Police, which has responded to the following statement: "The Greater Manchester Police continues to investigate a racially aggravated public order report and alleged assault on Sir Matt Busby Way, Manchester.

"Shortly before 8pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, it was reported that two men subjected a man to racist comments before assaulting him.

"Later that night, an account of the victim was taken and since then the officers have kept in touch with him while they worked to gather more important information."

"This includes reviewing CCTV images of the area where the incident is believed to have occurred to try to identify those potentially involved.

"GMP takes complaints of this nature very seriously and is committed to exploring all possible lines of investigation."