Man arrested by ICE agents outside SF court fighting deportation, says a lawyer – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Immigration activists met in San Francisco on Monday at the same place where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a man when he entered a court hearing less than one week.

Last Tuesday, ICE agents arrested Alberto Uc Ponce, 43, of San Francisco, on the steps of the Justice Hall, located at 850 Bryant St. According to his supporters, as well as the Office of the Public Defender of San Francisco , the arrest violated the state law because ICE agents did not provide a court order.

%MINIFYHTML089052ae975adad2ca52cae65011360011% %MINIFYHTML089052ae975adad2ca52cae65011360012%

Uc Ponce's lawyer, the Deputy Public Defender of San Francisco, Emi MacLean, said that just before his arrest, Uc Ponce was scheduled to start a hearing in connection with a charge of non-violent crime.

"He was fulfilling all obligations to the court and little did he know that doing what he was supposed to do, coming to court, would place him in immigration detention at home hours," he said.

For now, MacLean said Uc Ponce remains incarcerated at an immigration center near Bakersfield, while now fighting deportation.

"ICE should not use people's attendance at court hearings as justification for their arrest," he said.

Last week's arrest by ICE agents in San Francisco is just one of the few arrests that occurred outside California criminal courts recently. On February 18, for example, ICE agents arrested two immigrants outside the Superior Court of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa.

The recent arrests outside the courts by ICE seem to illustrate a long-standing confrontation between federal immigration officials and local cities, counties and the state of California that have been declared sanctuaries for immigrants.

ICE officials issued a statement last week about the arrest of Uc Ponce, saying that Uc Ponce had three convictions for previous serious crimes for theft in the second degree of 2016, 2017 and 2019.

On at least seven occasions, when ICE lodged detainees in the local police after the arrests of Uc Ponce, due to sanctuary laws, Uc Ponce was returned to the community without his knowledge, ICE officials said.

Although Governor Gavin Newsom passed Assembly bill 668 last year, which prohibits arrests in court without court orders, ICE officials contend that state law will not prevent federal officials from enforcing Immigration laws in sanctuary jurisdictions.

"Now ICE is stalking the courts as its only way to try to detain individuals," said Edwin Carmona-Cruz, spokesman for the FREE SF coalition. "We are not asking for anything new here. We are here so that our municipalities can implement state law, AB 668, which prohibits civil arrests in and around criminal courts."

Both the San Francisco public defender, Mano Raju, and the San Francisco district attorney, Chesa Boudin, have condemned the arrest of Uc Ponce.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.