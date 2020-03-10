Major sports leagues reduce access to media locker rooms due to concerns about the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League will limit access to team locker rooms, the leagues announced Monday.

“After consulting with experts in infectious diseases and public health, and given the problems that may be associated with close contact in pre-game and post-game environments, all equipment locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of equipment installations until further notice, "according to a joint statement issued by the four major sports leagues.

"Access to the media will be maintained in designated locations outside the locker room and clubhouse," according to the leagues. "These temporary changes will be effective from tomorrow's games and practices (Tuesday). We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take the necessary steps to maintain a safe and welcoming environment."

On Friday, the NBA reportedly sent a memo to its franchises stating that they should prepare for the possibility of playing games without fans.

The next day, the basketball league reportedly gave teams until Tuesday to have several precautionary measures amid the global outbreak.

Earlier that week, a separate memo was issued for teams with suggestions to avoid the virus, according to ESPN reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. Among those steps, the league suggested players hit the fist instead of bumping the five and avoid taking fan articles for autographs.

Although the NBA has asked that the teams be prepared at the event that fans cannot attend, Lakers star LeBron James said that was not happening.

"I'm not playing," he said after the Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. "If I don't have fans in the crowd, that's what I play for." Game for my teammates, game for fans. That's all it is. If I show up in an arena, and there are no fans there? I'm not playing. Then, they could do whatever they want. ”

