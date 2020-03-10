Mairis Briedis against Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Super Boxing Series is live on Sky Sports | Boxing News





Mairis Briedis faces Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Super Boxing Series

Mairis Briedis fights Yuniel Dorticos in an epic final of the World Boxing Super Series in Riga on March 21, live on Sky Sports.

%MINIFYHTML904fcdc77f8dd3b5f9405076c907b56f11% %MINIFYHTML904fcdc77f8dd3b5f9405076c907b56f12%

The cruiserweight rivals will collide in the exciting conclusion of the tournament, with the Muhammad Ali trophy in play for the winner, while Dorticos also puts his IBF title in Latvia into play at Arena Riga.

Briedis receives home advantage when he returns to the scene of his victory in the semifinal strike over Krzysztof Glowacki, but Dorticos will not be worried about traveling to hostile territory, as he produced an explosive knockout of Andrew Tabiti in the same place to reach the final .

"The WBSS is delighted to continue our work with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports to bring our sensational cruiserweight final to as many UK fans as possible," said Kalle Sauerland, WBSS boxing director.

3:49 Mairis Briedis reserved his place in the final with a controversial unemployment victory Mairis Briedis reserved his place in the final with a controversial unemployment victory

"In this final we present the two best cruiser weights on the planet. The two best athletes in the division. Both world champions twice.

"We, the WBSS, are very proud to show these athletes fighting for a trophy on behalf of Muhammad Ali, the greatest of the sport. This confrontation contains all the ingredients to become a great fighter and another WBSS fight of the disputing year. "

0:38 Yuniel Dorticos reached the semifinals with an explosive KO by Andrew Tabiti Yuniel Dorticos reached the semifinals with an explosive KO by Andrew Tabiti

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said: "We are absolutely delighted that the final World Boxing Series cruiserweight is live at Sky Sports as Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos should provide an explosive showdown. in Riga. "

"The WBSS has already created classic endings: the titanic clash of Josh Taylor with Regis Prograis and the impressive battle of Naoya Inoue with Nonito Donaire. Two contestants of the fight of the year in 2019!

"Briedis and Dorticos will be eager to deliver another fabulous finale as we add another exciting fight night to our Sky Sports calendar."

"I am delighted to work with World Boxing Super Series again to broadcast the highly anticipated final of the Ali Trophy Cruiserweight between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos live at Sky Sports," said Eddie Hearn, promoter of Matchroom Boxing.

"We've broadcast two contestants to the fight of the year in Regis Prograis against Josh Taylor in The O2 and Naoya Inoue against Nonito Donaire in Japan and we hope this is another fight for UK fans."