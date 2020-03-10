Luka Garza of Iowa is the 2019-20 player of the Year of Sporting News

%MINIFYHTMLfc30ca668ecf7544c8a2807b157818c911% %MINIFYHTMLfc30ca668ecf7544c8a2807b157818c912%

On January 7, during a fruitless road trip to Nebraska, Iowa youth center Luka Garza started for the Hawkeyes against the Huskers and scored 16 points in a striking 76-70 defeat. He got 18 rebounds and made almost half of his shooting attempts, but also made few fouls, threw few free throws and did not experience his usual level of equipment or individual success.

Garza has played 16 times since then. He has been challenged by men as extraordinary as Jalen Smith of Maryland, Myles Johnson of Rutgers and the smallest but incredibly oppressive Xavier Tillman of the state of Michigan. Garza has faced teams from Illinois (Kofi Cockburn-Giorgi Bezhanishvili), Penn State (John Harrar-Michael Watkins) and Purdue (Matt Haarms-Trevion Williams). He has been doubly united, faced, beaten, pushed, harassed and harassed.

And in each of those games, Garza scored at least 20. Usually more. Usually much more. That series of 20-point games is the third longest in the Big Ten in the last 20 years. Against the competition of the conference, he organized a season that qualified with the five best scoring performances in the last 45 years, placing him in the company of greats like Scott Skiles of Michigan State, Dennis Hopson of Ohio State and Glenn "Big Dog,quot; Robinson from Purdue.

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Anthony Grant of Dayton

Garza is used to having company on a basketball court, usually in the form of defenders who try to prevent him from catching the ball and scoring. However, in at least one sense, he is alone:

Garza is the sports player of the year in the 2019-20 season.

He won by averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds in a league so competitive that 11 teams are in the top 30 of the respected computer rankings on KenPom.com. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with 20-11, occupying the 25th position in the last Associated Press survey, with victories over Maryland number 12, Wisconsin number 18, Ohio State number 19 and number 21. Illinois.

"Doing it in this league … I mean, there is simply no relief," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told Sporting News. "And that is why no one puts the numbers consistently that he did. You are required to have an offside game; you are required to have a 4 by 14.

"It is not something you experience very often as a coach. You get some excellent ones, and you are happy to have them, and they go for 20 from time to time. If they are between 15 and 20 years old, you are happy. There are some games that I think they did a very good defensive work with him, and if you look at him, he got 26 ".

He put 33 in a victory against Michigan, 28 against Rutgers, 25 against Illinois. He climbed 30 or more points five times during the course of the season. He recorded 15 double doubles.

Perhaps the most impressive thing is that he rarely left the court. He averaged 32 minutes per game during the season, and in Big Ten he played the full 40 three times. He plays a lot because he commits fouls very rarely, maintaining the discipline of "standing tall," as McCaffery describes it, and keeping his hands up. Many defenders who protect the edge or the baseline surrender to the temptation to lower their arms to crush the shots. Garza understands the punishment that invites the maneuver.

"It does not wear out. It is almost as if it were better, because it is in very good shape and so relentless," McCaffery told SN. "The people he is playing against, even if they rotate the boys on him, wear out. Obviously, as a coach, you can only imagine the great feeling he is."

When McCaffery first saw Garza as a prospect, he was "a wide body." It now weighs 6-11, 260 pounds, and the endurance and momentum it exhibits at the end of the games is the product of years of intensive training: first to lose excess weight and then to add muscle, power and endurance.

But the work he invested was not only in his body; It was a total package of offensive skills. He averaged a double figure score in each of his first two seasons, and those dozens of points could have been enough for many players. Garza, on the other hand, worked to expand his game.

He has made 39 of 109 from a 3-point range this season, using that ability to keep the big defenders away from the goal like a weapon and a decoy. He handles the ball well enough to advance in short bursts, jump bridges or throw the ball to his teammates when he attracts defenders. In the publication, he is equally skilled at moving on any shoulder with any hand. It even has a truncated version of the Sikma movement that allows you to free up space for short jumps.

"That is a process and, as you know, everyone is in a hurry: & # 39; I have to be one and ready, I have to get to the league & # 39; you know, what you have to do is get it right with your game. Do your body is fine. And that is what it has done, and it has been fun to see it, "McCaffery said.

"It's always a beautiful thing when, as a coach, you don't have to be the one who motivates you. He's already motivated. Some days I want to say," Luka, take your girlfriend to the movies. "

If you watched Garza at work, you felt his untiring intensity, you would have the feeling that the movie they would see would be: "Iowa vs. Penn State, 02/29/20,quot;. He scored 25 points, caught 17 rebounds and blocked four shots in that. Spoiler alert: had a happy ending, a 77-68 victory for the Hawkeyes.

There is no Oscar for such performances, but there are other awards.