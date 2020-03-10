Los Angeles County will bring an independent consultant on voting system issues – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A week after Super Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to hire an independent consultant to help solve what went wrong during the primary elections.

Supervisor Janice Hahn initiated the motion by requesting a review of the county's renewed voting system.

"We have to find out how to solve this and restore confidence … before November," he said.

Addressing the Registrar-Registrar / County Clerk Dean Logan, Hahn reviewed a list of complaints, including electronic survey books that were not synchronized correctly, broken voting machines, centers without ballot papers and workers from poorly trained voting centers that work between 12 and 18 hours. Working on election day.

"A lot went wrong," Hahn said.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who has supported Logan in the past, co-authored the motion and expressed disappointment.

"It's discouraging … because people feel they are deprived of their rights," he said.

At the meeting, Logan repeated an apology he made on election night.

"I listen to you, and I hear the voices of our voters and our election workers, and it was not the implementation we expected it to be," Logan said. "I regret that and I apologize to the voters affected by that, and I apologize to the election workers who worked diligently in difficult circumstances and I apologize to their board."

However, he also expressed his confidence in the voting model and the new machines.

"I don't think the answer is to give up on this. I think the answer is to do it right," he said. "I think the voting model is a solid model and I think the system we create … is also solid."

Last Tuesday, thousands of Los Angeles County voters were met with long lines at various polling stations. Some voters were still waiting in line after 11 p.m. More than three hours after the polls had closed technically.

Logan said the long lines were caused by a bottleneck at check-in and synchronization problems with electronic survey records. According to Logan, that team was a commercial solution certified by the Secretary of State for use in California and similar problems were reported with the same team in St. Louis during his elementary school.

Although Logan defended the new way of voting, he agreed that workers lacked the necessary training, even to provide solutions in place as problems arose. Many voting centers were too small or lacked the necessary cellular connectivity for the equipment. The same day voter registration also taxed the system, he said.

"Now we have data we didn't have before," he said.

Logan said he ultimately wants to give the board a complete and complete report on the technology, but said a preliminary review showed that problems with voting machines did not affect the voting capacity of residents.

The board also gave Logan some of its own recommendations, including an increase in voting centers throughout the county and a reduction in early voting days, which voters did not use at expected rates.

Finally, the board ordered Los Angeles County CEO Sachi A. Hamai to hire an independent consultant and told Logan to report in 45 days.

