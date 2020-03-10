Look: the coach reacts quickly in a viral video while the gymnast falls in the middle of a pull

When a 9-year-old gymnast ran to the mats, throwing herself from a trampoline and in a complicated flip maneuver, she began to lean to the right, leaning unnaturally.

But his coach entered only a fraction of a second before he plummeted into the cement.

The crowd gasped when he caught her in mid-fall.

The 11-second video was published in February by the gymnast's mother, Justine Ramos, and quickly went viral, accumulating 6.7 thousand shares only on Facebook.

His coach, Chad Buczek, an Easton resident and owner of Metro South Gymnastics Academy in Canton, commented on the video.

"The best part of this post is the fact that everyone labels their coaches that deserve so much credit for keeping their athletes SAFE. " Buczek wrote. "That's all that matters. I take my hat off for all the coaches that have saved! Teachers and coaches alike!

He said The company That his quick thinking was thoughtful.

"Honestly, they are just instincts," Buzcek said. “I knew it was off. And I knew I had to get in there.

He said he would probably have landed on his feet, but that the cement could have caused an injury.

While the video was a surprise to most on the Internet, with slots in the national news, including Inside Edition and Good Morning America, Buzcek said it was just another day for him.

"For me, it wasn't a big deal," he told The Enterprise. "It just happens."