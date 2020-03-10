Loni Love Made BF signed a confidentiality agreement when they started dating!

Loni Love may be deeply in love with her boyfriend James Welsh, but during a recent episode of The Real, she shared with her co-hosts that she had him sign a confidentiality agreement when they started seeing each other.

"If you know that you are coming to the world and things are happening, because you notice how now, suddenly, like Jessica Simpson and all of them are writing these books and telling their version of the story." and all? Possibly if they had an NDA, they couldn't do it because that could ruin their brand, "he explained.

"Someone who does fake doesn't say what [Simpson] says is fake, but in general, it could really damage his brand and could hurt him as a person. He could consider that," he added, "I just say I have one. I had James sign one. Because the NDA is not for him, it is for the people around him. "

Watch the clip below.