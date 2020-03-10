Home Entertainment Loni Love Made BF signed a confidentiality agreement when they started dating!

Loni Love Made BF signed a confidentiality agreement when they started dating!

Loni Love may be deeply in love with her boyfriend James Welsh, but during a recent episode of The Real, she shared with her co-hosts that she had him sign a confidentiality agreement when they started seeing each other.

"If you know that you are coming to the world and things are happening, because you notice how now, suddenly, like Jessica Simpson and all of them are writing these books and telling their version of the story." and all? Possibly if they had an NDA, they couldn't do it because that could ruin their brand, "he explained.

